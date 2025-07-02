Share
Conservative commentator and political activist Candace Owens speaks during a rally at The Ellipse, before entering to the White House, where President Donald Trump will hold an event on the South lawn on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington.
Watch: Candace Owens Claims Trump Personally Called Her, Told Her to Back Off Political Figure

 By Johnathan Jones  July 2, 2025 at 10:56am
Conservative commentator Candace Owens claimed Tuesday that President Donald Trump personally called her earlier this year and asked her to stop alleging that French First Lady Brigitte Macron is transgender.

Owens posted a video on social media in which she detailed a February phone call she said Trump initiated after she spent days making the claim.

She said the call came from a Florida number and that she was shocked when she answered to hear Trump’s voice on the other end.

“Anyways, this phone call is coming from Florida. Pick up the phone and lo and behold,” she said. “It is President Donald J. Trump.”

She continued, “He is calling me, and in true President Trump fashion, he jumps right into the narrative. He’s not ‘Hey, how do you do?’ He just like jumps right into the narrative of exactly how this went down.”

Owens said she was stunned that “four days ago I am ending a series about Brigitte Macron, and now I’m speaking to the President of the United States, and the topic of conversation, no matter which way you want to slice it, is about Macron’s wife’s p***s.”

She claimed Trump asked her to stop discussing the subject out of respect for Mrs. Macron.

“And one of the things Trump said is like, you know, she’s old and this is really, really impacting her,” Owens claimed.

Do you think Owens is onto something about Brigitte Macron?

According to Owens, Trump also suggested that the request came straight from Emanuel Macron and could help support efforts to save lives in Europe.

Owens claimed that Trump insisted he had met Brigitte Macron and had relayed to her, “She looked like a woman to me.”

She said, “He told me if I would just drop this, that it would help things along. I don’t want to get too much into the politics of it, but Ukraine, France, Russia, all of it.”

Owens told her audience she pushed back against the request during the call.

“And then I explained to him why I don’t feel so great about this request, because that’s the more important part. Like you are requesting that I really, and despite your reasoning, which is very sound, that I stop telling the truth.”

She added, “I said to him, ‘You know, respectfully, Mr. President, it’s not my fault that he married someone with a p***s.’”

Trump has not publicly responded to the allegation that he called Owens.

Owens has claimed for years that Mrs. Macron, 72, was born a gay man but underwent surgery to live life as a woman.

She has been married to France’s president since 2007.

Brigitte Macron made headlines in May when she appeared to slap her husband while aboard an airplane.

Conversation