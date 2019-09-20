Watch Candace Owens Shred 'White Supremacy' Expert Who Attacked Her at House Hearing

Televised congressional hearings are often little more than opportunities for self-centered politicians to grandstand.

Just take California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris during the Brett Kavanaugh fiasco or Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren blowing up at Mark Esper’s confirmation hearing.

But every now and then we mine a gem out of these pits of despair, and it’s nothing short of glorious.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens’ testimony regarding the threat of white supremacy to the black community is nothing short of that.

“I just have to say that I object strenuously to your use of the word ‘hilarious,'” University of Chicago historian Kathleen Belew told Owens on Thursday during a joint hearing on white supremacy before the House subcommittees on national security and on civil rights and civil liberties.

Watch for yourself below:

Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) to @kathleen_belew: “The audacity of you to bring up the Christchurch shooting manifesto and make it seem as if I laughed at people that were slaughtered by a homicidal maniac is in my opinion absolutely despicable. More: https://t.co/bTnGDhe7f2 pic.twitter.com/vHAoc0fZm1 — CSPAN (@cspan) September 20, 2019

Earlier in the hearing, Owens had said in regard to white supremacy: “I also found it quite hilarious that when asked for actual numbers, nobody here could actually provide them because it’s not actually a problem in America or a major problem or threat that’s facing black America.”

Belew wasn’t pleased with that statement.

“To me this feels a lot like your reaction to being named in one of these manifestos,” Belew said.

It seemed like she knew she was in for it, so she scrambled to save some face.

“Now, you’re of course not responsible for the words of somebody writing that document, but I do think that laughing at it is a real problem, because these are real families that are impacted by this violence.”

The shooter accused of murdering dozens of Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand earlier this month, allegedly named Owens as an influence. After learning that she was named in his manifesto, Ownes tweeted, “LOL! FACT: I’ve never created any content espousing my views on the 2nd Amendment or Islam.”

Back to Thursday’s hearing.

After North Carolina GOP Rep. Mark Meadows yielded almost his entire time to allow Owens to respond, fellow Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio stepped in to clarify exactly why she used the word “hilarious,” asking her if she simply meant that other issues matter more than white supremacy.

And boy did she deliver.

After reiterating that white supremacy isn’t as big a threat as other issues, Owens took it upon herself to go after those who use acts of white supremacy to further their own agendas, absolutely scorching Belew specifically.

“Every four years, you bring up race, and you knew exactly what I meant when I said ‘hilarious,’ and you just tried to do live what the media does all the time to Republicans, to our president and to conservatives, which is you tried to manipulate what I said to fit your narrative, OK?” she said.

“I was not referring to the subject matter that it’s ‘hilarious,'” she continued. “I said it’s hilarious that we’re sitting in this room today and I’ve got two doctors … and nobody can give us real numbers that we can respond to so we can assess how big of a threat this is.”

“Because you know that it is not as big of a threat as you are trying to make it out to be, so that you can manipulate.”

And now for the real fun.

“And the audacity of you to bring up the Christchurch shooting manifesto and make it seem as if I laughed at people that were slaughtered by a homicidal maniac is, in my opinion, absolutely despicable, and I think that we should be above that,” Owens said.

“To try to assign reality or any meaning to a homicidal maniac writing a manifesto which, by the way, let the record show also stated Spyro the dragon, the child’s cartoon, as a source of inspiration. He also cited Nelson Mandela as a source of information, and I don’t think that Nelson Mandela has inspired mosque shootings, you can correct me if you think I’m wrong.”

After listing real issues that face the black community today, Owens went in for the finishing touch.

“This hearing, in my opinion, is a farce, and it is ironic that you’re sitting here and you’re having three Caucasian people testify and tell you what their expertise are,” she said.

“Do you want to know what my expertise are?” she asked? “Black in America. I’ve been black in America my whole life, all 30 years, and I can tell you that you guys have done the exact same thing every four years ahead of an election cycle, and it needs to stop.”

Ouch. If you’re not smiling like Jim Jordan at the end of that video, you should probably check your pulse, because there are few things more satisfying than raining down righteous anger on liberal hacks.

Well done, Candace Owens.

