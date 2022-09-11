In the wake of the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II last week, the hosts of ABC’s “The View” couldn’t help but use the news of the death of the long-time United Kingdom monarch to push their leftist political agenda.

Instead of respecting Britain’s mourning of the longest reigning queen in the country’s history, a tenure that saw the end of the British Empire, economic hardship, rebuilding, and decades of amazing technical growth, the crowing women of the ABC daytime show went on the attack.

During comments on the loss of Queen Elizabeth, woke host Sunny Hostin made sure to tell her audience that the United Kingdom was “built on the backs of black and brown people.” and the queen’s UK was a colonialist power that exploited the downtrodden.

Hostin even told the audience that she agreed with a hateful tweet that claimed the Queen was the leader of a “thieving, raping, genocidal empire” and insisted that the U.K. owes “reparations” for its long-past global dominance.

“I got caught up in the pomp and circumstance of it all as well. I wanted to see the changing of the guards,” Hostin bloviated. “I wanted to see everything. I wanted to meet the queen because I think we all love glam and pageantry. And I think though we can mourn the queen and not the empire.

“Because if you really think about what the monarchy, um, was built on, it was built on the backs of black and brown people,” Hostin claimed.

But even as she previously said one can mourn the queen but not the empire, she went on to attack the British monarch for wearing “stolen gems” in her crown.

“She wore a crown with pillaged stones from India and Africa, and now what you are seeing, at least in the black communities that I’m a part of, they want reparations,” she said adding that former British colonies Jamaica and Barbados are still waiting for reparations.

Next, making it clear that she has no clue what the British monarchy’s responsibilities or duties are, she rambled on about how she thinks that newly installed King Charles III should start paying former and current British territories “reparations.”

“It’s time for him to modernize this monarchy and for him to provide reparations to all of those colonies. And I also think, you know, a monarchy, it’s very easy to uplift one family. The harder thing is to uplift all families and I think he’s in a position to be able to do that,” she said.

Of course, in reality, King Charles has no such power to start paying out reparations to anyone. He can certainly advocate for it — and as far left as he seems to be, it wouldn’t be surprising — but he has no power as king to launch any such program.

But Hostin was far from the only talking head of “The View” who weighed in with nonsense on the queen’s death. Really, when it comes to the women of “The View,” they can’t help themselves.

Naturally, Ana Navarro, the extreme left-wing host who claims to be a Republican campaign consultant, had to jump in and condemn the United States, adding, “The United States was built on the backs of black and brown people.”

Navarro also insisted that the Catholic Church should also be condemned and, “to get some popularity,” she thinks King Charles should lead off his reign by attacking his own nation, the U.S.A., and the Catholic Church. That would be a winning strategy, huh?

Still, co-host Sara Haines noted that she thought it was sad that so many people jumped to social media to post vicious attacks on the queen upon her death. And Haines brought up the professor from Carnegie Mellon who posted a Tweet in which she said she hoped the queen would die a painful death.

After it was announced that Elizabeth was nearing the end, Uju Anya, an associate professor of second language acquisition at Carnegie Mellon, didn’t hold back on her venomous hated.

“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating,” Anya tweeted.

Twitter is a cesspit today. pic.twitter.com/Shhy869glf — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) September 8, 2022

While Haines disagreed with that academic’s tweet, Hostin jumped back into the conversation to agree that the British Empire is “a thieving, raping, genocidal empire.”

Professor Anya and Sunny Hostin’s bile was not the only hate streaming out of the left after the queen’s passing, granted, but it is typical to see leftists glomming onto every single situation to inject their woke agenda.

But for as often as these hard-core socialists scream for reparations, the idea is still not very popular with everyday, sane Americans.

Last year, for instance, a UMass Amherst/WCVB poll found that 62 percent of respondents oppose reparations, and 46 percent said the U.S. government should “definitely should not” pay reparations to the descendants of slaves. And the year before that, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found that only one in five people thought that the U.S. should use taxpayer money to dole out reparations.

And these results came after years of the anti-police, Black Lives Matter movement, too. A notable point.

So, while the far left’s hate-filled politics haven’t exactly moved the needle on the topic of reparations, it is clear that extremists like the hosts of “The View” won’t let a minute of airtime pass without spewing their venom at their viewers.

