Path 27
Commentary
Protesters and Capitol Police square off inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 incursion that left protester Ashli Babbitt shot dead. Authorities have
Commentary
Protesters and Capitol Police square off inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 incursion that left protester Ashli Babbitt shot dead. Authorities have refused to identify the officer who shot Babbitt, but one name is standing out as a possibility. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Watch: Capitol Sergeant at Arms Drops Name of Cop Widely Suspected to Have Killed Ashli Babbitt

Elizabeth Stauffer July 8, 2021 at 10:48am
Path 27

Has the identity of the officer who shot and killed 35-year-old Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion been an open secret among members of the legacy media for at least several months?

According to independent investigative journalist Tayler Hansen, the shooter is alleged to be Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd.

Hansen identified Byrd as the gunman in a Twitter post on April 13 which, incidentally, was one day prior to the Department of Justice’s announcement that no charges would be filed against the individual who was responsible for Babbitt’s death. The new release announcing that decision did not reveal the officer’s name.

On July 3, Hansen posted a video that has since gone viral on social media. In the clip, Timothy Blodgett, the acting sergeant at arms for the House of Representatives, was speaking before a Feb. 21 hearing of the House Legislative Branch Subcommittee on the Capitol incursion and dropped Byrd’s name.

Blodgett tells lawmakers, “We were in close contact, that situation where Officer Byrd was at the door when Ms. Babbitt was shot. It was our sergeant-at-arms employee who rendered the aid to her.”

Trending:
Poll Finds Majority of Americans Don't Believe Biden Is Really Running the Show

This statement places Byrd at the scene, but doesn’t actually “confirm” as Hansen claims, that Byrd pulled the trigger.

Although this video does not prove that Byrd was the shooter, it feeds speculation that Byrd was the gunman.

As BizPacReview noted, “according to some reports, Babbitt’s shooter was said to be wearing a beaded bracelet that looked like one Byrd wore as well.”

Videos from Jan. 6 showing the shooter’s arm reveal, at the very least, a similar beaded bracelet.

Related:
As Pelosi Stokes Fear Over Jan. 6, Her Capitol Police Force Begins Opening Satellite Offices Across America

At RealClearInvestigations on Wednesday, investigative reporter Paul Sperry noted that previous speculation about the Babbitt shooting had already led to a Capitol Police officer being incorrectly identified as the gunman.

However, in that case, Sperry wrote, the Capitol Police issued a news release specifically denying that that particular officer was involved.

There has been no such denial in the Byrd case, Sperry reported.

“Phone calls and emails to Byrd, who lives in Maryland where he remains on paid administrative leave, went unanswered,” Sperry wrote. “His attorney would neither confirm nor deny that the 53-year-old Byrd is the shooter, and warned that disclosing his name poses a safety risk to the officer.”

The theory that Byrd might be the shooter gained steam in mid-June. Babbitt’s husband, Aaron Babbitt, and his attorney, Terrell Roberts, appeared on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

The three were speculating about the shooter’s identity. In February 2019, Roll Call reported that a U.S. Capitol Police officer had left his service weapon, a Glock 22, in a bathroom inside the Capitol Visitor Center complex.

It was found later by a second officer. Roll Call identified Byrd as the owner of the gun.

“Mr. Roberts, let me ask you, there are reports online, that seem credible, I don’t know if they’re true, that the Capitol Hill police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt, I’m not going to mention the name, was the same officer that left his loaded handgun in a public men’s room on the Capitol. Do you believe that is the same officer, it seems like a very reckless person, who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on January 6th?” Carlson asked.

Roberts replied, “That’s my belief. That’s my belief.”



Roberts said one reason the public isn’t being told who killed Ashli Babbitt is that the Capitol Police don’t have a good reason for why she was shot.

In nearly every police-involved shooting, the identity of the officer is immediately revealed publicly and a full investigation ensues to determine if he or she acted appropriately under the circumstances.

That hasn’t been the case with the Babbitt shooting.

Do you believe the American public has the right to know who killed Ashli Babbitt?

The April 14 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the  District of Columbia that announced that no charges would be filed against the officer responsible for her death omitted the officer’s name but provided no explanation for doing so, or even acknowledge that no name was included.

The release explained that not only would prosecutors have to prove not only that “the officer used force that was constitutionally unreasonable, but that the officer did so ‘willfully,’ which the Supreme Court has interpreted to mean that the officer acted with a bad purpose to disregard the law. As this requirement has been interpreted by the courts, evidence that an officer acted out of fear, mistake, panic, misperception, negligence, or even poor judgment cannot establish the high level of intent required under Section 242.”

The DOJ’s decision sparked no riots, no looting, and no destruction.

It left only the realization that equal justice in America is a fairy tale.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Path 27
Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, Australian National Review, Independent Journal Review, Instapundit, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, Australian National Review, HotAir, Independent Journal Review, Instapundit, MSN and RealClearPolitics.
Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.




loading
Watch: Capitol Sergeant at Arms Drops Name of Cop Widely Suspected to Have Killed Ashli Babbitt
On Morning of 9/11 the White House Couldn't Find Donald Rumsfeld, But When He Walked Into the Command Center It Instantly Became Clear
The Dem Primary for NYC Mayor Used Ranked-Choice Voting - Here's How It Works
NYC Mayoral Race Chaos: Elections Board Retracts 135,000 Votes Due to 'Discrepancy'
Jill Biden Gets Vogue Cover Treatment After Magazine Snubbed Supermodel Melania Trump for 5 Years
See more...

Conversation