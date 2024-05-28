Watch: Car Alarm Derails Robert De Niro's Anti-Trump Speech in Front of Courthouse - 'He Will Never Leave!'

Robert De Niro may be an award-winning actor, but he has become one of the worst, most hate-filled cranks in Hollywood, and his chronic case of Trump Derangement Syndrome broke out again in New York City.

For some inexplicable reason, Joe Biden’s campaign team decided it would be a good idea to hold a news conference in Manhattan outside the courthouse where Donald Trump’s business records trial is under way.

Even more inexplicably, team Biden asked one of the most unhinged actors in Hollywood to speak out against the former president.

First of all, it has been something of a wonder how Biden’s campaign has steered clear of talking much about the trial. Until now, it appeared that they had realized that commenting too much on the trial could be seen as election interference. But now it looks like they have thrown that concern out the window — and in the worst possible way.

Biden’s campaign is holding a press conference outside the NYC Courthouse where former President Donald Trump’s defense team is opening closing arguments in his hush money trial pic.twitter.com/ftbSW5353r — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) May 28, 2024

Aside from the Biden campaign’s seeming inability to read a calendar — Tuesday is May 28, not the May 27 as written on the news release — the fact that they pushed De Niro before the cameras is hard to believe.

The Biden campaign trotted out Hollywood elitist De Niro to respond to the Trump trial. And, boy, was he out of his mind.

De Niro went on a maniacal rant claiming that Trump won’t leave office if he wins this year.

“If he gets in, I can tell you right now, he will never leave! He will never leave! You know that. He will never leave,” DeNiro exclaimed, insisting that Trump would become a “dictator for life” if he wins.

“What does that mean? Is that the country we want to live in? Do we want him running this country and saying, ‘I’m not leaving, I’m dictator for life?'” De Niro continued.

“I hope this new ad campaign reaches outside the bubble to remind supporters of what a danger he is to our lives. This is not a threat. This is a reality,” he bellowed, according to Breitbart.

De Niro also called Trump a “clown” and referred to Trump voters as “gangsters.”

A washed up Bob DeNiro doubles down on calling President Trump’s supporters “clowns” pic.twitter.com/Z9p40Le6Kh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 28, 2024

But as his unhinged rant continued, some of those in the streets began to react to the wild-eyed attack and started screaming back, Breitbart indicated in a separate report.

Even a car alarm seemed to have had enough. At some point, it began blaring as De Niro tried to deliver his unhinged message.

DeNiro losing it as someone starts honking their car horn over and over as he tries to say voting for Biden is how we fix America pic.twitter.com/kTSfnvexCg — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 28, 2024

Joe Biden’s campaign made a crucial campaign error by appearing in front of the courthouse on Tuesday. The Biden campaign went from seemingly being unconnected to this travesty of justice, to appearing to be intimately involved with the political prosecution of Joe Biden’s chief political rival for the 2024 election.

