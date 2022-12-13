Watch: Caravan of Migrants Pour Into El Paso Overnight, and There's Another Wave on the Way

Large groups of illegal migrants are swarming communities on the southern border.

One migrant “caravan” more than a thousand strong illegally breached the border at El Paso, Texas, over the weekend.

Fox News journalist Bill Melugin captured footage of the group entering the American city through the Rio Grande.

Melugin — a veteran reporter on illegal immigration — described the “caravan” as the largest migrant group he’s ever seen.

Melugin indicated that hundreds of the illegals had already been released into the community.

BREAKING: A huge migrant caravan of over 1,000 people crossed illegally into El Paso, TX last night, making it the largest single group we have ever seen. The city of El Paso reports Border Patrol now has over 5,000 in custody & has released hundreds to city streets. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ewUQX757Lt — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 12, 2022

Mexican authorities appeared to assist the caravan in reaching the American border, busing them into the adjacent community of Ciudad Juarez.

Before this mass of migrants crossed, Mexican police escorted nearly 20 buses full of migrants into Ciudad Juarez, the MX city across from El Paso, and released them at multiple NGOs. The migrants then walked from the NGOs to the river, & crossed illegally into El Paso. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/KgE2HUVbej — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 12, 2022

Authorities are watching an even larger “caravan” of migrants as it travels north through Mexico en route to the United States, according to WNTZ-TV.

That group has reached the northern Mexican city of Chihuahua, according to El Paso Matters.

Large groups of potential illegal aliens have been emboldened by the pending expiration of Title 42, a Trump-era immigration rule that allows the federal government to expel many illegal border crossers on the grounds of the coronavirus pandemic.

Crossing the southern border outside of an official port of entry is illegal.

It’s expected that many of the migrants will file cases in the asylum system, a legal procedure intended for aliens who experience persecution in their home countries.

Asylum approval rates have increased under the Biden administration, and many asylum seekers are released from detention with a court date.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has predicted that as many as 18,000 aliens could infiltrate the southern border every day after Title 42 expires, according to the Daily Wire.

The Biden administration has already broken the all-time record for the most apprehensions of illegal immigrants in one year, according to the Washington Examiner.

Title 42 is set to expire on December 21, according to WNTZ.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.