Watch: Did You Catch Kamala Show She Knows Even the Media Think She's an Inept Disgrace?

Former Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t watched much news coverage following the 2024 election because even she knowns the truth: Her campaign was an incoherent mess, and she did not show any real potential as a candidate.

Harris gave her first post-election interview Thursday to host Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” where she engaged in all of her usual cackling and awkwardness and gave off the general uncomfortable energy so many Americans now associate with her.

Colbert was obviously curious what Harris had been up to since election season ended, and her answer was very telling: “I’m just curious, once you left office, how long before you turned on the news again?”

“Months,” Harris replied, shaking her head.

“You know, I’m just not into self-mutilation,” she told him followed by, yes, awkward laughter.

It’s a quick, subtle comment that could go unnoticed, but it’s a telling one.

Sure, right-wing media outlets torched her to no-end during and following the election, but those outlets are the exception in the political landscape of media, not the rule.

Most major media outlets are left-wing and usually run damage control, making every excuse possible for a Democrat’s loss.

One only needs to think back to former first lady Hillary Clinton’s loss to President Donald Trump in 2016.

The media and left generally were so aghast, they perpetuated a lie about the opposing candidate colluding with a foreign government.

If Harris is talking about how poorly the media viewed her post-election, is she owning up to the fact that her candidacy was a complete sham? She replaced then-President Joe Biden and did not win a primary — and she provided voters with no platform to run on.

Aside from not winning a primary, Harris took weeks as the official Democratic Party nominee to post a policy agenda on her official website.

Further, when she did not have a clear policy, she just borrowed one from the Trump campaign.

Recall her endorsement of a child tax credit of $6,000 after Vice President J.D. Vance put the number at $5,000.

She even went as far as supporting ending taxes on tips, a compelling message to workers right out of the Trump campaign.

From this one comment to Colbert, it looks like even Harris knows how bad her campaign went.

