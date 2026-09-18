Watch: 'CBS Mornings' Suddenly Heaps Praise on Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror in Light of New Developments

After remaining anonymous for two weeks since a mistrial was declared in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial, it’s now been revealed that it was 48-year-old Michael Desronvil who refused to let go of the murder charges against the Massachusetts mother of three who admitted to killing her children.

Being the voice of reason in a room full of deluded wine moms and weak men has put Desronvil in the sights of the pro-Clancy crowd.

That is, until a few recent discoveries. Desronvil is kryptonite to Clancy’s supporters — liberal white women and the mainstream media — in that he is a black man from a family of Haitian immigrants, according to the New York Post.

Suddenly, there’s a change in the air.

On Thursday, the reliably left-leaning cast of “CBS Mornings” spent some time commenting on Sunday’s “60 Minutes” interview with Clancy’s ex-husband, the father of the three children she admitted murdering.

The members of the “CBS Mornings” panel then turned their attention to Desronvil.

Just watch how the “CBS Mornings” panel reacted, in light of the new revelations about his background.

Patrick Clancy is “the most selfless father and supportive partner,” Dr. Rachel Danis, Clancy’s current wife, said in an exclusive @60Minutes interview, defending him against criticism he’s received about their relationship and his role as a father and husband. “I was just a… pic.twitter.com/qKFTd5oQbp — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 18, 2026

After reading a statement by Desronvil made through a representative, co-host Nate Burleson commented, “He sounds sound in his reasoning.”

Co-host Gayle King chimed in to say, “I’m glad he’s speaking up.”

There’s a reversal.

What happened to all the discussion about Desronvil’s marital issues?

King herself was simply left speechless when learning from another member of the panel that the holdout juror in the case was black.

These people view everything through the lens of identity politics.

The assumption about Desronvil was that he was an evil white man who ignored the law and lied on his application to become a juror.

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But now that they know he’s not white, and that he’s from an immigrant family, they can’t attack him. According to their liberal code, that would be racist and xenophobic.

Perhaps, as Dr. Martin Luther King said, it is best to judge someone based on the content of their character.

The swift reversal is just more evidence that you cannot trust mainstream media outlets.

Their boneheaded narratives look totally embarrassing when exposed in real time like this.

What’s next? If we find out that Desronvil is transgender, they won’t waste any time offering him a job as a legal analyst.

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