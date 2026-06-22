Watch: Celebrating Colombians Fill Streets as Trump-Endorsed Candidate Takes Presidency

Right-wing outsider Abelardo de la Espriella has swept to an apparent victory over leftist Ivan Cepeda in Colombia’s presidential election.

Espriella had the support of President Donald Trump, leading The Washington Post to declare, “A pro-Trump wave has swept Latin America.”

The Post noted that Trump has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in elections that have taken place in El Salvador, Argentina, Honduras, Costa Rica, Chile, Bolivia, and Ecuador.

“He Won, BIG,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who backed the left-wing candidate as his successor, has not yet said the results are official, the Post noted.

🚨 WOW! Colombians are wearing red “MAKE COLOMBIA GREAT AGAIN” hats and celebrating in the streets to celebrate Trump-endorsed Abelardo De La Espriella winning the presidential election INCREDIBLE SIGHT! Colombia is going CRAZY tonight, patriots in charge 🇺🇸🇨🇴 https://t.co/reYLVuKa50 pic.twitter.com/ATDLA4dWRt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 22, 2026

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Espriella, 47, has promised to jail drug traffickers, bomb “narco-terrorist camps” and break off talks with Colombia’s guerrillas.

“Just spoke to Colombian President-Elect @ABDELAESPRIELLA to congratulate him on his electoral victory,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X.

“The Trump Administration looks forward to working closely with your incoming administration to advance regional security cooperation, end illegal immigration to the United States, and strengthen our economic ties,” he wrote.

“Colombia’s best days are ahead,” Rubio posted.

🚨 AWESOME! President Trump has just publicly CONGRATULATED Colombian right-wing President-elect Abelardo De La Espriella after he defeated the Marxist socialist “He won, BIG!” 🔥 The right-wing rise is REAL in Latin America. Welcome to the Trump Doctrine! ANOTHER ALLY 🇺🇸🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/OvG5oYEShU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 22, 2026

Before the election, Trump said Espriella could make Colombia great.

“Colombian Presidential Candidate, “El Tigre (THE TIGER),” Abelardo de la Espriella, is a Smart, Strong, and Tough Leader, who fights tirelessly for, and loves, his Great Country and People, just like I do for the United States of America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“As President, Abelardo will be tremendously successful in leading Colombia to Grow the Economy, Create Jobs, Promote Trade, Stop Illegal Immigration, Crack Down on Crime and Drugs, and Restore LAW AND ORDER!” he wrote.

#AHORA | Colombianos se toman las calles para celebrar el triunfo de Abelardo de la Espriella. pic.twitter.com/9h9H8gSycf — Orlando Avendaño (@OrlvndoA) June 21, 2026

“Abelardo is running against a Radical Left Marxist in the Runoff on Sunday, June 21st — The results of this Election are very important to the future of Colombia and its relationship to the United States which, if Abelardo wins, and because of his competence and love of his Country, will have the total support and strength of the United States behind him,” Trump wrote.

“Because of his tremendous accomplishments in life, and his political support for me, it is my Honor to give Abelardo my Complete and Total Endorsement. GET OUT AND VOTE FOR “EL TIGRE” ABELARDO DE LA ESPRIELLA — HE WILL NOT LET THE WONDERFUL PEOPLE OF COLOMBIA DOWN. It will rise to a new height of Greatness!” Trump wrote.

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