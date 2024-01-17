Share
Commentary

Watch: Celebrity Tries to Rewrite History on COVID Vaccine Efficiency, Then RFK Jr. Brings the Receipts

 By Samantha Chang  January 17, 2024 at 10:51am
Share

Presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democrat who’s running as an independent, shut down podcaster Howie Mandel after the comedian tried to rewrite history on the establishment media’s checkered coverage of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kennedy made the remarks in a wide-ranging interview Tuesday on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast, during which he slammed the pro-vaccine peanut gallery for spewing the lie that if you got the coronavirus vaccine, you wouldn’t contract or transmit the disease.

As a reminder, this was a key talking point that vaccine bullies used to browbeat everyone to get jabbed multiple times.

Mandel, who co-hosts the podcast with his daughter, Jackelyn Schultz, tried to whitewash history by implying no one said the jab actually prevented infection.

“I never heard you won’t get COVID” if you got the vaccine, he said.

Trending:
Watch: 'Roots' Star LeVar Burton Stunned to Learn He Is Descended from a Confederate Soldier

Kennedy retorted, “I saw a tape yesterday of them all [Joe] Biden, [Anthony] Fauci, [Bill] Gates … Rachel Maddow saying if you take the vaccine, you can’t get COVID, you can’t pass COVID.”

“I didn’t see that,” Mandel said.

Kennedy said: “Can I play it for you?”

A few seconds later, Mandel backpedaled — perhaps because he suddenly remembered that MSNBC host Rachel Maddow had fervently declared that the “virus stops with every vaccinated person.”

“A vaccinated person gets exposed to the virus, the virus does not infect them. The virus cannot use that person to go anywhere else,” she said on the March 29, 2021, “Rachel Maddow Show,” according to a transcript. “It cannot use a vaccinated person as a host to go get more people.”

“Well, wait wait wait … It doesn’t matter what Rachel Maddow said,” Mandel stammered.

Related:
RFK Jr. Left Speechless by Charlie Kirk's Simple Question About Biden

Below is a video montage of other left-wing vaccine evangelists vociferously asserting the vaccine prevented viral infection:

  • Billionaire Bill Gates, former friend of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Rochelle Walensky, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
  • Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

It’s laughable that Howie Mandel is now shamelessly trying to gaslight the public by claiming this was not the top pro-vaccine talking point.

By now, more than 270 million Americans (or roughly 81 percent of the population) have gotten the COVID-19 vaccination — either voluntarily or under threat of getting fired or socially ostracized.

The dust has settled a bit and it has become clear how destructive the authoritarian vaccine mandates were, especially now that the truth is emerging about the jab’s flawed efficacy and potential safety hazards.

Did you think the COVID vaccine is bad?

Many physicians and other scientists who pointed out these risks early on were abruptly thrown off social media, fired or otherwise silenced over the past three years.

As we approach another presidential election, hopefully, the pendulum will swing toward the elevation of free speech and open inquiry so that mass hysteria and media gaslighting won’t suppress public dialogue once again.

Having a public voice like RFK Jr. smack down history revisionists is a step in the right direction.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




MTG Sounds Alarm Over Chinese Scientists' New Creation: 'This Is a Bio-Weapon'
Christians Targeted in Latest Horrifying Discovery of Government Overreach
Watch: Celebrity Tries to Rewrite History on COVID Vaccine Efficiency, Then RFK Jr. Brings the Receipts
Obama Appointee Turns on Fani Willis, Says She Must Get Off Trump's Case Now
Cowardice of Late-Night Hosts Becomes Painfully Clear: Watchdog Finds What Majority of Their Political Jokes Are Really About
See more...

Conversation