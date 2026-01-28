Watch: As Chants Ring Out About Lynching Kristi Noem, Clueless Lib Protesters Realize to Their Horror Who They're in Bed With

Bloodthirsty communist revolutionaries have always made common cause with useful idiots.

Inside the lobby of a New York City Hilton Hotel on Tuesday evening, a group of protesters against Immigration and Customs Enforcement might have suddenly realized that they fall into the latter category.

“Kristi Noem will hang!” the revolutionaries chanted in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

But the homicidal threat against the head of the Department of Homeland Security did not sit well with all protesters.

“NO! NO!” a separate group of protesters replied.

Then, an older man seated on the floor expressed the views of the actual peaceful protesters — in other words, the useful idiots.

“No! No one dies! No one hangs!” the man yelled.

A masked man with a megaphone — the one who started the Kristi Noem chant — then made an inaudible comment that sounded like an acknowledgment of the other protesters’ objection.

“But some of us are pissed!” the masked man replied.

A young woman then approached the man with the megaphone in what looked like an attempt to make him stop.

NOW: “Kristen Noem Will Hang” chant started by Anti-ICE Protesters at NYC Hilton Hotel as they occupy it “BOOO! No no! No one dies!” the other part of the crowd responds to the chant Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/kozDIiBBQe — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 27, 2026

For whatever it’s worth, the non-bloodthirsty protesters wore lame shirts that read “Hilton Houses ICE.”

As we know from years of experience, however, a leftist’s specific grievance of the moment never really matters. Before long, they will move on from anti-ICE protests to whatever comes next.

What really matters depends on the type of protester.

In this case, the “Hilton Houses ICE” people have engaged in performative protest. As they showed, they would never follow their position through to its logical conclusion. After all, ICE exists to enforce federal immigration law. So the only way one can justify hindering ICE — or pressuring companies like Hilton to hinder ICE — is to convince yourself that the agency tasked with enforcement of federal immigration law lacks legitimacy.

That line of thinking, however, leads to dark and violent places. It would mean that ICE’s actions — unconstitutional, treasonous, or even Gestapo-like by that reckoning — must be resisted at all costs. That might include, if necessary, the physical defense of the allegedly oppressed victims of ICE. It also might include the physical punishment of the supposedly tyrannical government officials responsible for the oppression.

But the “Hilton Houses ICE” protesters would not go that far. To their credit, they appear to prefer non-violence. And yet non-violence, as a solution, seems incommensurate with their stated goal of resisting legitimate federal authority.

By contrast, the communist revolutionaries would hang Noem and millions of others if they could. To them, the bloodshed is the point. Driven by resentment and loathing of the world, they would like to have power, but they crave revenge and destruction.

To that end, communists will make common cause with useful idiots when necessary. Then, when the violent revolution succeeds, the bloodthirsty revolutionaries will discard and kill the useful idiots.

Whether or not that unfortunate lesson of history dawned on the useful idiots in that hotel lobby remains anyone’s guess.

