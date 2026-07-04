WATCH - Charlie Kirk's Final July 4 Message: 'Why America Is a Christian Nation'

In one of his final major speeches, Charlie Kirk spoke on last year’s July 4th weekend about the importance of Christian faith in America and how it was manifested in the Declaration of Independence.

Kirk emphatically believed that America was a Christian nation and that the Declaration, the nation’s “birth certificate,” as he called it, was proof of it.

That is the same conclusion I reach in the new edition of my book, “We Hold These Truths: The Two Beliefs That Still Hold the Power to Transform the Nation and the World,” in which I examine how leaders, including Kirk, have appealed to ideals found in the Declaration throughout U.S. history.

My book opens with some of what Kirk said on July 6, 2025, at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona.

My new book, “We Hold These Truths: The Two Beliefs That Still Hold the Power to Transform the Nation and the World,” is out, and it could not be more timely with #America250 and the rise of socialism. The book hits key moments in US history from the founding to today!… pic.twitter.com/Ot0pWyKcag — Randy DeSoto (@RandyDeSoto) June 25, 2026

Kirk began by saying, “We should just be in a constant state of gratitude these last couple of days especially, because think about where we were a year ago and where we are now,” drawing strong applause and cheers from the audience.

Was Charlie Kirk’s assassination a solo job or were several people working to murder him? Solo Several

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He noted that on July 13, 2024, just a “couple of millimeters determined the future of our country,” referring to the attempted assassination on President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Kirk’s conclusion was, “God is not done with America, everybody. God is at work in this country,” again prompting applause.

The conservative mega-influencer then turned his attention to the Declaration of Independence, saying that people talk about it a lot but don’t actually read it.

“At real schools in this country, they’re learning the Declaration of Independence. They’re going word by word; they’re going paragraph by paragraph,” Kirk said, noting how such is the exception in American education.

He went on to paint the picture of how stacked the odds were against the 13 American colonies when they declared their independence from Great Britain.

They did not have a standing army or a navy at the start of the conflict; meanwhile, the British deployed 30,000 troops to America and had the largest navy in the world, which they could and did use to wreak havoc on U.S. ports.

250 years ago today, on June 29, 1776, New Yorkers looked out at the water and saw a nightmare on the horizon. The British fleet had arrived, and so many ships filled the bay that witnesses said the masts looked like “a forest of pine trees” growing out of the sea. The timing… pic.twitter.com/XtDKKY5FSl — Echoes of War (@EchoesofWarYT) June 29, 2026

Kirk joked that if Polymarket’s oddsmakers existed in colonial times, it would be 99.9 to 0.1 percent against the United States winning its war for independence.

But, he asserted, “They had something that the British did not have. They had more faith than the British. They had a belief in the divine, and they worshipped God Almighty.”

And that faith had been kindled into a flame across the colonies in the decades before declaring their independence through Great Awakening preachers like George Whitefield, Jonathan Edwards, and Jonathan Mayhew, Kirk contended.

He summarized, “You cannot get to revival without repentance, and you can’t get to liberty without revival. And repentance to Almighty God is what led to the founding.”

In other words, when people recognize they are sinners when measured against God’s laws and repent to get right before Him, they expect those who lead them in government to do the same. Divine law sets limits on the actions governments can legitimately take.

The Declaration opens by stating that King George and Parliament had violated many of the “Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God,” thus denying the American people their God-given rights to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Some of the examples of violations included shelling and burning coastal towns to the ground, imposing martial law and occupying Boston, abolishing the colonies’ local governments, imposing taxes in which they had no say, and impounding American ships while forcing their crews into military service.

The colonists further stated in the Declaration, “In every stage of these Oppressions We have Petitioned for Redress in the most humble terms: Our repeated Petitions have been answered only by repeated injury. A Prince, whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.”

Kirk pointed to the closing paragraph of the document as being very important, and what separates the United States from other nations. It reads that the Americans appealed to “the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of [their] intentions.”

“Who are they appealing to?” he asked. “That’s Jesus Christ. Here’s a fun trivia question for all of you this weekend on Independence Day. You guys can tell your friends. Where does Jesus appear in the Declaration? Right there, ‘the Supreme Judge of the world.’ It says in the book of Revelation that Jesus will take the seat of judgment as the Supreme Judge of the world at the end of the age.”

Jesus Christ is characterized as the judge of the world in the Bible’s books of Matthew, John, Acts, and 2 Timothy, as well.

The Declaration concludes, “And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”

“Everybody, that’s why we beat the British… our guys pledged to each other and to a higher power,” Kirk said. “We are under that covenant.”

He exhorted, “We should be so grateful. We should be on our hands and knees kissing the ground and thanking God we get to live in this great nation, which is the inheritance, not of luck, not of chance, not of Buddhism, but the inheritance of courageous Christians who put everything on the line so we can live free.”

In the closing chapter of my book, “We Hold These Truths,” I go into some depth about how Kirk influenced American culture toward Jesus in multiple spheres of society.

We should be grateful that he lived and put it all on the line to see the restoration of America back to God.

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