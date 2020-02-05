Watch Cheers of '4 More Years' Break Out on House Floor Before Trump Even Manages To Start SOTU Speech

President Donald Trump was greeted with chants of “four more years” Wednesday as he took his place at the podium in the House chamber for his State of the Union speech.

The moment from Republicans came before Trump even started his address.

Watch below:

Republicans break out in chants of “four more years” ahead of President Trump’s #SOTU address, as first lady Melania Trump joins in the applause. https://t.co/2qpQQzd8sv pic.twitter.com/iMk27RzGtG — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 5, 2020

The chants lasted for several moments before the president began his speech.

The chants garnered quite a reaction on Twitter:

So it begins #SOTU @realDonaldTrump cheered by Republicans “Four more years” This is going to be great — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) February 5, 2020

Even former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders chimed in.

Four more years! — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) February 5, 2020

Louder for the people in the back! FOUR MORE YEARS! #SOTU pic.twitter.com/JgkGgJfJR8 — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) February 5, 2020

“Louder for the people in the back! FOUR MORE YEARS!” Arizona GOP Rep. Paul Gosar tweeted.

FOUR MORE YEARS!!!! LOVE the greeting of our @POTUS at #StateOfTheUnion! 🇺🇸 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) February 5, 2020

“FOUR MORE YEARS” plus the standing ovation for Melania is just such a great start. #SOTU — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) February 5, 2020

The chambers chanting FOUR MORE YEARS, FOUR MORE YEARS, FOUR MORE YEARS… #SOTU2020 — Lori Hendry TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 (@Lrihendry) February 5, 2020

FOUR MORE YEARS! FOUR MORE YEARS! FOUR MORE YEARS! — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 5, 2020

I can’t recall another time when one party chanted “four more years!” at a State of the Union address — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) February 5, 2020

“I can’t recall another time when one party chanted ‘four more years!’ at a State of the Union address,” NBC News’ Kasie Hunt wrote.

