Watch: Chelsea Handler Slammed After Deranged Rant About 'Bible Thumper' Harrison Butker

Chelsea Handler is a comedienne who admits that she’s a horrible person, but — during a 2022 interview — insisted that she’d become less atrocious as a human being since switching from booze to weed.

After undergoing what Forbes called a “process of self-discovery and rediscovery” that included therapy, Handler said this: “I think when you’re frustrated or stressed, and the world is a very stressful place these days, alcohol becomes a hat on a hat. The intention that you have with drinking doesn’t necessarily always equate to the outcome. Whereas cannabis calms you down, it kind of dulls your senses in a way that’s not overpowering so that you have no reaction.”

“I still am an a*****e, but now I know I’m an a*****e,” she explained.

So, either the hippie lettuce is no longer working the magic or she’s gone back to vodka, because she’s getting attention on social media now for laying into Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in the most vulgar possible terms — and only 10 days after the speech she took issue with. Timely!

In case you haven’t heard it a million times by now — and thank God for that — Butker gave a commencement speech May 11 at Benedictine College, a Catholic school, in which (gasp!) he insisted that, as per the Bible, a woman’s most gratifying role in life might be as a mother, not as a career woman.

“I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world and embrace one of the most important titles of all: Homemaker,” he said.

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother …

“Isabelle’s dream of having a career might not have come true, but if you ask her today if she has any regrets on her decision, she would laugh out loud without hesitation and say ‘Heck no.’”

Now, to start off with: Handler is probably the last person you really want on your side in this case, if you’re the left.

Do you stand with Harrison Butker? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (229 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

There are lots of people who have beclowned themselves with fatuous arguments — such as that the Chiefs should replace Butker with a female kicker — in the wake of the speech.

And then there are those who have beclowned themselves by the mere fact that they’ve weighed in on the topic, which didn’t concern them. Handler falls into the latter category.

A permanent emotional cripple who has clearly never made it past the mental age of 18 — despite being 49 on her driver’s license — and has relied on substances to weave her way through a life that has given a litany of failed relationships (and no children), Handler is hardly the person you want weighing in on your side if the issue is anything serious, particularly if it involves biblical values or Christianity. This is something well outside her ken.

Naturally, that didn’t stop her.

“As you may have heard, there’s a man by the name of Harrison Butker, who’s talking more than I typically like for a male,” she said in a May 21 rant on social media that’s gotten attention since being publicized by the invaluable watchdog account Libs of TikTok.

“He’s a kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs and I learned that kickers rarely get tackled. So based on his misogynistic rant during a recent commencement address, I’m guessing this Bible thumper thumped himself a little too hard with his Bible and gave himself CTE,” she continued.

“First of all, Harrison, you’re a kicker. So you have one important part of your body and it’s not your f***ing brain.”

Takes one to not know one, I suppose. She then went on to play the clip about Butker’s wife, Isabelle.

“Isabelle, please blink twice if you need us to call for help,” she said. “But the real kicker is that Harrison Butker’s mother is a renowned physicist who has a degree in chemistry and a master’s in medical physics. So who paid for all those youth athletic team fees and uniform fees and equipment fees when Harrison was a kid so we could grow up to have a career making millions of dollars for f***ing kicking things? My guess is a working woman.”

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

Chelsea Handler is not coping well with Harrison Butker’s speech. When all the worst people are mad, you know you’re doing something right. pic.twitter.com/PynuGZa4jj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 27, 2024

“Harrison, this is the first time I’ve heard about you and hopefully the last. And after this, I’m gonna go ahead and do what your fellow teammate does and just pretend like you don’t exist,” Handler concluded.

She ended with a deceptively edited clip of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaking on the sports-oriented “Pat McAfee Show” in February — after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl thanks in part to Butker kicking a game-tying field goals that sent the contest into overtime.

Contrary to the impression Handler was trying to give, Mahomes was praising Butker’s extraordinary ability on the football field. Watch the whole statement here.

There were, indeed, many rejoinders on social media slamming her, as well:

When I think “life devoid of meaning”, I think of people like Chelsea Handler. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 27, 2024

We all have that one chain smoking aunt who is miserable and always tries low-key ruin your day at every family party. That’s the vibe I feel here. — Meg Brock (@MegEBrock) May 27, 2024

Chelsea handler also told 50 cent that she would pay his taxes if he would just vote for biden. Chelsea handler is a deranged lunatic. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) May 27, 2024

Comedian Chelsea Handler isn’t funny and this video proves she isn’t intelligent either. It does prove how miserable and easily triggered she is by anyone who dares suggest that raising children can bring you joy.@chelseahandler is deflecting from her own bad life choices. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 27, 2024

Handler is inarguably the worst person you want getting in on this one. She’s a mental and moral midget who invariably finds herself on the worst side of every issue she wedges her opinions into.

And, in bringing up CTE and implying Butker’s wife was a hostage, she proved yet again that she is, in her own words, “still an a*****e,” and no, marijuana hasn’t made her any more aware of it.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.