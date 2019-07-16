Watch Cheney’s Bold Defense of Trump: This Isn’t About Race, It’s About Socialists Destroying America

Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney blasted a group of freshman progressive lawmakers on Tuesday, arguing that conservatives oppose them not due to their race or gender, but rather because of their socialist policies that “would destroy America.”

Cheney’s comments came two days after President Donald Trump became the subject of criticism for a series of tweets Sunday that appeared to take aim at Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” the president tweeted Sunday.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!” he added.

Trump has been roundly criticized by both the lawmakers in question and the establishment media, and many people have referred to his comments as “racist.”

Speaking at a news conference Tuesday, Cheney — who serves as chairwoman of the House Republican Caucus — addressed the controversy.

While she didn’t appear to mention Trump by name, the content of her remarks made it clear she was defending him — and other conservatives too — from accusations of racism.

Our opposition to our socialist colleagues isn’t because of their race, religion, or gender. It’s because their policies are dangerous, wrong, and would destroy America. pic.twitter.com/0rHcmL3j0G — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) July 16, 2019

“I want to talk about what’s gone on over the last few days. I want to make absolutely clear our opposition to our socialist colleagues has absolutely nothing to do with their gender, with their religion or with their race,” she said.

“It has to do with the content of their policies.”

Cheney went on to cite examples.

“They’re wrong when they attempt to impose the fraud of socialism on the American people. They’re wrong when they pursue policies that would steal power from the American people and give that power to the government,” she said.

She also mentioned her socialist colleagues’ refusal “to condemn vile anti-Semitism,” their “rush to blame ‘America First'” and their failure “to recognize that no people has ever lived in greater freedom.”

Cheney wasn’t done.

“Our colleagues, our socialist colleagues on the other side of the aisle are wrong when they advocate abortion up until the moment of birth, including … partial-birth abortion, late-term abortion and when they refuse to mandate care for babies who are born alive,” she said.

Then, Cheney flipped the script on the progressive lawmakers.

“Our colleagues are wrong when they tell Americans, as Congresswoman Pressley did last weekend, that any individual seat at the table is only valuable, only legitimate, if that person espouses some pre-approved set of beliefs deemed appropriate based on their religion or their gender or their race,” Cheney said.

Cheney was referring to comments made by Pressley at the Netroots Nation convention in Philadelphia over the weekend.

“If you’re going to come to this table, all of you who have aspirations of running for office,” Pressley said, according to the Washington Examiner, “if you’re not prepared to come to that table and represent that voice, don’t come, because we don’t need any more brown faces that don’t want to be a brown voice.”

“We don’t need black faces that don’t want to be a black voice,” she said. “We don’t need Muslims that don’t want to be a Muslim voice. We don’t need queers that don’t want to be a queer voice. If you’re worried about being marginalized and stereotyped, please don’t even show up because we need you to represent that voice.”

According to Cheney, if anything is racist, it’s those comments.

“When they say that, that is racist,” she said.

Cheney concluded by noting the detrimental effects socialist policies would have on America.

“So, no, our opposition to our colleague’s beliefs has nothing to do with race or gender or religion,” she said. “We oppose them and their policies because their policies are dangerous and wrong and would destroy America.”

“We will continue to stand up and fight against what we know is wrong for this nation.”

