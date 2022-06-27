Watch: Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Takes the Stage to Scream Profanities at SCOTUS

Windy City Mayor Lori Lightfoot jumped on a stage Saturday and delivered a vulgar rant aimed at U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, screaming “F*** Clarence Thomas” over his recent abortion ruling.

Appearing at a pride event in Chicago, the city’s first openly gay mayor led a chant attacking Justice Thomas the day after the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Lightfoot blasted Thomas and the high court for its abortion ruling, saying, “So, we know what happened in the Supreme Court yesterday. If you read Clarence Thomas’ concurrence,” Lightfoot said before going on to lead her chant.

“He thinks that we are going to stand idly by while they take our rights, our right to marry, our right to have children, our right to live!” she said.

This is not the first time that Lightfoot disgorged violent rhetoric against the Supreme Court. Back in May, she was accused of directly calling for violence when she took to Twitter to issue a “call to arms” against abortion opponents.

To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community—the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms. — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 10, 2022

She also pushed the fearmongering claim that the Supreme Court is coming for gays.

We will not surrender our rights without a fight—a fight to victory! — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 10, 2022

Thomas, of course, not only joined the majority in its recent Dobbs decision, but he also wrote his own concurring opinion saying that now that Roe has been overturned, the court should revisit several other cases that were equally decided improperly.

In Thomas’ opinion, the court has stretched “substantive due process” much too far and violating the Constitution in the doing.

“The Court well explains why, under our substantive due process precedents, the purported right to abortion is not a form of ‘liberty’ protected by the Due Process Clause. Such a right is neither ‘deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition’ nor ‘implicit in the concept of ordered liberty,'” Thomas wrote, adding, “‘substantive due process’ is an oxymoron that ‘lack[s] any basis in the Constitution.'”

Still, it should be noted that there are no cases before the court to address Thomas’ point, nor have any of the other justices echoed Thomas’ concern.

One might think that Chicago’s mayor might have more important things to worry about than non-existent Supreme Court cases. As crime soars, her city is one of the most dangerous cities in America drowning in the blood of its citizens.

Chicago routinely sees 20 to 60 citizens shot every weekend. And this year, the city has suffered more than 270 homicides, which is a 5 percent increase over last year, the Chicago Tribune wrote.

In fact, the very weekend Lightfoot was wasting time attacking Justice Thomas, 28 people were shot in her city, including a 5-month-old child.

Criminals are so brazen in the Windy City, that gun-wielding crooks can be seen waving a gun at a TV reporter on the city’s streets.

Instead of trying to make her city safe, Lori Lightfoot is braying and pandering to the far left. No wonder Chicago is one of the biggest cities losing its citizens to outward migration.

