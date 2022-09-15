Parler Share
Watch: Chick-fil-A Worker Comes in with Smackdown After Woman with Baby Almost Gets Carjacked

 By Abby Liebing  September 15, 2022 at 10:00am
When a man tried to hijack a car outside a Chick-fil-A in Florida on Wednesday, a restaurant employee tackled and stopped the suspect before police arrived and arrested him.

William Branch, 43, was attempting to steal a car from a woman with a baby in Fort Walton Beach, WFTS-TV reported.

According to investigators, the woman was taking her baby out of the car when Branch came up to her with a stick and demanded she give him her keys. Branch eventually took the keys from the woman and got in the vehicle.

But when Mykel Gordon, who was working at the Chick-fil-A, heard screaming, he rushed to help.

After tackling Branch and getting punched in the face, Gordon successfully stopped Branch from stealing the car.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared video of the incident on Twitter.

“A major shout-out to this young man for his courage!” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Branch was arrested and charged with battery and carjacking with a weapon.

Although he was punched by Branch, authorities noted that Gordon was not seriously injured.

The Chick-fil-A where the incident took place said it was proud of Gordon and happy that everyone involved was safe, WFTS reported.

Meanwhile, Gordon is being hailed for his bravery in stopping the crime.

Olivia Iverson, an investigative reporter for WEAR-TV, tweeted a photo of Gordon with the caption, “This is the HERO!”

Ryan Fournier, a conservative political activist and co-founder of Students for Trump, also tweeted about Gordon’s heroism.

“That dude is a hero!!” Fournier posted.

Jeremy Redfern, deputy press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, commented on the video of Gordon tackling Branch and praised Chick-fil-A.

“And I’m guessing it still didn’t slow down the service at the drive-thru,” he tweeted.

Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
