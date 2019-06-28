SECTIONS
Watch: Chick-fil-A Worker Leaps Through Drive-Thru Window To Save Young Child

By Jack Davis
Published June 28, 2019 at 2:57pm
A Georgia Chick-fil-A employee was being praised for his quick thinking after he leaped out of a drive-thru window to help a young child.

The incident took place Tuesday at the Chick-fil-A in Flowery Branch, Georgia.

Chick-fil-A worker Logan Simmons was at the drive-thru with two other employees when he heard a woman say that her son was being choking because his seat belt had become twisted around the boy’s neck, WSB reported.

A surveillance camera inside the restaurant captured what came next.

As his co-workers watched, the video shows Simmons climbing out of the drive-thru window before rushing out of the camera’s range.

“I’m still kind of shocked myself that all this happened,” Simmons said, noting that he reacted on instinct.

“I just jumped out the window and ran straight down to the car,” he said.

“I think it was the quickest option. It was right there, and I saw the other car right there.”

Simmons then climbed into the car where the boy was struggling.

“You could see he was turning red and losing pigmentation in his face,” he said.

Simmons used a pocket knife he had to cut the seat belt and free the child, before going back to work.

Simmons did not make a fuss over the event, his mother said.

“He’d been home for a couple of hours and he said nonchalantly, ‘I saved a kid’s life today,’ and I was like ‘What?’” mother Teri Simmons said.

She said that she was surprised at her son’s reaction.

“I’m amazed he didn’t panic. As his mother, I would have panicked. I’d be running around going, ‘Oh, my gosh. What do we do?’” she said.

If his actions were not a big deal to Simmons, they were to the child’s mother, who called the Simmons household to express thanks, according to WSB,

After that call, he said, “I do feel like a hero.”

When a storm hit Oklahoma last month, Chick-fil-A workers used the drive-thru as an emergency entrance to help customers fleeing what they feared was a tornado.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
