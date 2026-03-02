Watch: The Chilling Moment a Kind-Looking Trans Activist Snaps and Whispers Deadly Message She Didn't Know Mic Would Pick Up

Transgender ideology cannot survive without demonic rage against everything from truth to Creation to God Himself.

Although it sometimes feels as if the sane world has moved on from transgender madness, pockets of demonic possession remain.

For instance, in a clip posted to the social media platform X, a woman named Beth Bourne, who describes herself as a “Mom questioning gender ideology in CA schools,” struck up a political conversation with a meek- and unassuming-looking transgender activist who, after listening for less than a minute, turned to Bourne and whispered a death threat.

According to Bourne, the incident occurred last Saturday at the California Democratic Party convention in San Francisco. Of course it did.

“It’s not hatred to tell a child that they can grow up to be healthy and whole,” Bourne said at the beginning of the clip.

The gender-ideology skeptic then spent the next 45 seconds or so making her argument against inflicting transgender madness on children.

Meanwhile, the activist stood stone-faced, holding a sign that read “Patients Before Politics.” At no point did the activist offer a substantive response to Bourne’s argument.

Finally, as if triggered by unseen forces, the activist leaned over and whispered into Bourne’s ear.

“I’m gonna hunt you down and f***ing kill you,” the unhinged activist warned before walking away.

“Wait, you can’t say that,” Bourne replied as she followed the woman toward the building exit. “You can’t tell somebody you’re gonna kill them. You can’t say that to somebody.”

On X, Bourne indicated that she had to file a police report.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language and violent threats that some may find offensive

🚨🚨I had to make a police report after this woman threatened to k*ll me. Watch the cognitive dissonance on her face. This was last Saturday at the @CA_Dem Democratic Party convention in San Francisco when this woman stands next to me with her sign, “Patients Before Politics,”… pic.twitter.com/8tlExg4z8C — Beth Bourne (@bourne_beth2345) March 1, 2026

Given enough video evidence, of course, Internet sleuths generally will succeed in identifying violent leftists.

In this case, multiple X users claimed to have identified this one. A Google search of the woman’s alleged name, however, produced no recent news — no admission on her part, for instance, and no charges from authorities — that would allow us to verify her identity.

Assuming those internet sleuths got it right, however, the homicidal liberal white woman currently works — you guessed it — as a university administrator.

As we saw following the September assassination of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk, much of the demonic glee over Kirk’s murder came from liberal white women. Nurses and teachers in disproportionate numbers cheered the assassination.

The same held true in January, when leftists protested Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minnesota.

In short, even as the transgender insanity of the last decade fades into a bad memory, the rage-filled demons who drove that insanity have not yet surrendered control of minds like that of the homicidal activist in San Francisco.

