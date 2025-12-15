Watch: Chilling Report from Bondi Beach - Witness Says Aussie Police Watched Slaughter for 20 Minutes Without Opening Fire on Murderer

When they embraced globalism, the once-free and liberal societies of the West chose tyranny and a gradual death by suicide.

If the United States ultimately escapes this fate, it will have survived only because of the Second Amendment.

In a shocking video posted Sunday to the social media platform X, a Jewish male survivor of Sunday’s deadly terror attack at Australia’s Bondi Beach described the police response to the attack as shamefully and inexplicably passive.

“For 20 minutes they shoot, shoot, change magazine and just shoot,” witness Shmulik Scuri said of the two terrorists.

According to the BBC, authorities have identified two Islamic State loyalists, 50-year-old Sajid Akram and his son, 24-year-old Naveed Akram, as perpetrators of the attack that killed 15 people, including a 10-year-old girl.

How the alleged father-and-son terrorists managed to shoot so many people remained a mystery to Scuri.

“Twenty minutes,” the survivor added. “[There] was four policemen there. Nobody give fire back. Nothing. Like, they all froze for — it looked like 20 minutes.”

According to Scuri, the terrorists had a rifle and a pistol. They had time to change magazines and keep shooting.

“He really, like, take his time,” the survivor said moments later. “He’d shoot, take his time. And four policemen there didn’t give fire back. I don’t understand why.”

NEW: Bondi Beach terror attack survivor says police officers did nothing for 20 minutes while the terrorists opened fire, says they didn’t fire back. “They shoot, shoot, change the magazine and just shoot,” said witness Shmulik Scuri. “20 minutes. [There] was four policemen… pic.twitter.com/SHILuMcLHQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 14, 2025

Whether or not Scuri had the 20-minute figure precisely correct, he gave astonishing and credible-sounding testimony.

In fact, a photo allegedly of an Australian police officer hiding behind a car has gone viral on X.

“Remember, after you have given up your guns, when you need the police, she’ll be hiding behind a car while you get murdered,” one X user wrote.

Remember, after you have given up your guns, when you need the police, she’ll be hiding behind a car while you get murdered. https://t.co/qW41zBHIpZ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 14, 2025

Meanwhile, Australia’s globalist tyrant-in-chief, also known as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, has already pledged to use the massacre as an excuse for tighter government controls.

Predictably, that includes “tougher gun laws,” as Albanese said in another video posted to X.

🚨🇦🇺 Meanwhile in Australia WEF Shill Puppet Australian PM Anthony Albanese – just the very next day after the shootings at Bondi, is using this horror, to bring in even more state government control, including tighter gun laws, and title a free speech laws. They never let a… pic.twitter.com/KLTIbI4rIW — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) December 15, 2025

It bears noting that, in 2023, then-Vice President Kamala Harris expressed admiration for Australia’s 1996 mass gun confiscation. One wonders, therefore, how much “tougher” those gun laws can get.

Incredibly, while blaming the guns, Albanese never saw fit to acknowledge unchecked migration as a driver of Islamic terrorism.

In the following video on X, for instance, he merely offered platitudes about taking the threat of anti-Semitism seriously:

Breaking: Quite incredibly, in the aftermath of the single largest act of mass murder (in mainland Australia), PM @AlboMP claims that he is actually “keeping Jews safe”. Tell that to the families of the slaughtered. pic.twitter.com/CQEOUShuFI — HIN News🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@HerdImmunity12) December 14, 2025

In related news, here was Albanese in September insisting that his government must “stamp out the hate, fear, and prejudice that drives Islamophobia and division in our society:”

🚨 3 MONTHS AGO: September 12, 2025 – Australian PM Anthony Albanese held a press conference appointing a special envoy and pushing measures against ‘Islamophobia’ amid rising “incidents”. He’s flooded Australia with OVER 1 MILLION migrants since taking power in 2022 –… pic.twitter.com/m0pon37zWD — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) December 15, 2025

As we conservatives often remind our liberal friends, it is ridiculous to blame murderous behavior on inanimate objects. Blame the perpetrator(s), not the guns.

Likewise, we prefer to blame individuals as opposed to an “ism” — racism, colonialism, etc.

In this case, however, the offending “ism” — globalism — appears to have affected the police response.

When Western elites disarm their citizens, they render them mere subjects. That much we have known for decades.

But when those same elites relentlessly trash their own nations, histories, and cultures, they (quite deliberately) foster an environment in which those few natives who remain armed no longer believe that they have anything in their society — diversity, equity, and inclusion excepted — worth defending.

Thus, the combination of disarmament and DEI breeds cowardice, even in police officers.

Americans will escape Australia’s fate only if we refuse, under any circumstances, to surrender our guns.

