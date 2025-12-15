Share
Watch: Chilling Report from Bondi Beach - Witness Says Aussie Police Watched Slaughter for 20 Minutes Without Opening Fire on Murderer

 By Michael Schwarz  December 15, 2025 at 1:54pm
When they embraced globalism, the once-free and liberal societies of the West chose tyranny and a gradual death by suicide.

If the United States ultimately escapes this fate, it will have survived only because of the Second Amendment.

In a shocking video posted Sunday to the social media platform X, a Jewish male survivor of Sunday’s deadly terror attack at Australia’s Bondi Beach described the police response to the attack as shamefully and inexplicably passive.

“For 20 minutes they shoot, shoot, change magazine and just shoot,” witness Shmulik Scuri said of the two terrorists.

According to the BBC, authorities have identified two Islamic State loyalists, 50-year-old Sajid Akram and his son, 24-year-old Naveed Akram, as perpetrators of the attack that killed 15 people, including a 10-year-old girl.

How the alleged father-and-son terrorists managed to shoot so many people remained a mystery to Scuri.

“Twenty minutes,” the survivor added. “[There] was four policemen there. Nobody give fire back. Nothing. Like, they all froze for — it looked like 20 minutes.”

According to Scuri, the terrorists had a rifle and a pistol. They had time to change magazines and keep shooting.

“He really, like, take his time,” the survivor said moments later. “He’d shoot, take his time. And four policemen there didn’t give fire back. I don’t understand why.”

Whether or not Scuri had the 20-minute figure precisely correct, he gave astonishing and credible-sounding testimony.

In fact, a photo allegedly of an Australian police officer hiding behind a car has gone viral on X.

“Remember, after you have given up your guns, when you need the police, she’ll be hiding behind a car while you get murdered,” one X user wrote.

Meanwhile, Australia’s globalist tyrant-in-chief, also known as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, has already pledged to use the massacre as an excuse for tighter government controls.

Predictably, that includes “tougher gun laws,” as Albanese said in another video posted to X.

It bears noting that, in 2023, then-Vice President Kamala Harris expressed admiration for Australia’s 1996 mass gun confiscation. One wonders, therefore, how much “tougher” those gun laws can get.

Incredibly, while blaming the guns, Albanese never saw fit to acknowledge unchecked migration as a driver of Islamic terrorism.

In the following video on X, for instance, he merely offered platitudes about taking the threat of anti-Semitism seriously:

In related news, here was Albanese in September insisting that his government must “stamp out the hate, fear, and prejudice that drives Islamophobia and division in our society:”

As we conservatives often remind our liberal friends, it is ridiculous to blame murderous behavior on inanimate objects. Blame the perpetrator(s), not the guns.

Likewise, we prefer to blame individuals as opposed to an “ism” — racism, colonialism, etc.

In this case, however, the offending “ism” — globalism — appears to have affected the police response.

When Western elites disarm their citizens, they render them mere subjects. That much we have known for decades.

But when those same elites relentlessly trash their own nations, histories, and cultures, they (quite deliberately) foster an environment in which those few natives who remain armed no longer believe that they have anything in their society — diversity, equity, and inclusion excepted — worth defending.

Thus, the combination of disarmament and DEI breeds cowardice, even in police officers.

Americans will escape Australia’s fate only if we refuse, under any circumstances, to surrender our guns.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
