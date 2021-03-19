A video circulating of Secretary of State Antony Blinken meeting with Chinese officials on Thursday is raising eyebrows about China’s relationship with the United States during the Biden administration.

The meeting between national leaders in Anchorage, Alaska, resulted in a heated argument, and critics have viewed the interaction as making the United States look foolish and weak.

“We’ll also discuss our deep concerns with actions by China, including in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyberattacks on the United States and economic coercion toward our allies,” Blinken said in his opening remarks, according to a transcript of the meeting.

“Each of these actions threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability. That’s why they’re not merely internal matters and why we feel an obligation to raise these issues here today.”

The Chinese delegation quickly snapped at Blinken and the other diplomats during the meeting, and belittled the position of the United States.

“Well, I think we thought too well of the United States. We thought that the U.S. side will follow the necessary diplomatic protocols. So for China it was necessary that we made our position clear,” a Chinese delegation spokesman said via a translator.

“So let me say here that, in front of the Chinese side, the United States does not have the qualification to say that it wants to speak to China from a position of strength. The U.S. side was not even qualified to say such things even 20 years or 30 years back, because this is not the way to deal with the Chinese people. If the United States wants to deal properly with the Chinese side, then let’s follow the necessary protocols and do things the right way.”

After the embarrassing meeting, President Joe Biden praised Blinken for his work when speaking with a press gaggle.

“I’m very proud of the secretary of state,” Biden said.

US President Joe Biden says he’s very proud of Secretary of State Antony Blinken during Alaska talks with China, and updates on Russia will “come in time” pic.twitter.com/SYkGaxfC8Z — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 19, 2021

The United States has earned its reputation among its allies and adversaries as the most powerful country in the world, and it is clear China would like to take that spot.

China, Russia and Iran are all laughing at Biden’s team of clowns. Bad guys feared President Trump. Now they just snicker. @StateDept https://t.co/8qNtzTcP9I — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) March 19, 2021

Judging by this clip, it is also abundantly clear that Blinken would like to be friendly with the Chinese government to ease tensions. However, it seems the Chinese government will take advantage of that behavior and walk all over the free world.

China is pretending to have the moral high ground by having the audacity to shift the blame on human rights violations, when they are in fact conducting an atrocity that will go down as one of the greatest evils in the 21st century.

Propaganda video introducing a garment factory in Kashgar where 1200 #Uyghur women work. They express ‘gratitude to the CCP for taking good care of them’ and ‘how their lives have changed there.’#UyghurForcedLabour pic.twitter.com/IEqaDb3OSH — Uyghur Bulletin (@UyghurBulletin) January 1, 2021

From its crackdown on political speech to its detention of Uighur Muslims, the Chinese government is playing coy.

This is not to say that the United States should not pursue diplomacy, but the tone certainly needs to shift in a manner that holds the communist nation accountable for its actions.

