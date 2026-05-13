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President Donald Trump is escorted by China's Vice President Han Zheng, right, upon his arrival at Beijing Capital Airport Wednesday.
President Donald Trump is escorted by China's Vice President Han Zheng, right, upon his arrival at Beijing Capital Airport Wednesday. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: China Pulls Out All the Stops to Welcome Trump as He Steps Off Air Force One

 By Jack Davis  May 13, 2026 at 12:11pm
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China rolled out a lavish welcome Wednesday as President Donald Trump made his second visit to China.

Trump visited China in 2017 during his first term in office. Former President Joe Biden never made the trip.

As noted by Fox News, Trump was met by Chinese Vice President H.E. Han Zheng, along with U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue, Chinese Ambassador to the U.S H.E. Xie Feng, and Executive Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Ma Zhaoxu.

Trump’s son, Eric, and daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, made the trip, as did Elon Musk and other major business leaders.

Trump is scheduled to hold multiple meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping Thursday and Friday.

“We’re the two superpowers,” Trump said when he left Washington Tuesday, according to CBS News.

Related:
Behind-the-Scenes Clashes Hit Trump - Xi Summit: WH Staffer Trampled, American Press Smothered by Chinese Officials

“We’re the strongest nation on Earth in terms of military. China’s considered second,” he said.

“We have a lot of things to discuss,” Trump said. “I wouldn’t say Iran is one of them, to be honest with you, because we have Iran very much under control.”

With the issue of Taiwan expected to be discussed, Senate Majority Leader John Thune told NBC News what he is looking for.

“We want an independent Taiwan, and obviously doing everything we can to help support making them a so-called porcupine, you know, that makes it unattractive for China to try and interfere with what’s happening in Taiwan or in any way take any sort of military action,” Thune said, saying that keeping Taiwan free “is something that I think most of us support.”

“You can go on all kinds of different hypotheticals about what might happen down the road,” Thune said. “But I think as a general rule, I mean, my view is — and I can only speak for myself — we want to have an independent Taiwan.”

Before leaving, Trump said he expected the subject to be discussed.

“He’ll bring up Taiwan, I think, more than I will,” Trump said, according to CNN.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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