Watch: China Pulls Out All the Stops to Welcome Trump as He Steps Off Air Force One

China rolled out a lavish welcome Wednesday as President Donald Trump made his second visit to China.

Trump visited China in 2017 during his first term in office. Former President Joe Biden never made the trip.

As noted by Fox News, Trump was met by Chinese Vice President H.E. Han Zheng, along with U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue, Chinese Ambassador to the U.S H.E. Xie Feng, and Executive Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Ma Zhaoxu.

Wheels down in Beijing! President Donald J. Trump lands for a landmark summit with China, greeted by Vice President Han Zheng during a welcome ceremony. pic.twitter.com/4q2mATZrn4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 13, 2026

Trump’s son, Eric, and daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, made the trip, as did Elon Musk and other major business leaders.

Trump is scheduled to hold multiple meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping Thursday and Friday.

“We’re the two superpowers,” Trump said when he left Washington Tuesday, according to CBS News.

TRUMP WELCOMED: President Trump received a red-carpet welcome in Beijing ahead of his high-stakes summit with China’s Xi Jinping, complete with a military honor guard, marching band, and crowds waving American and Chinese flags. pic.twitter.com/kAVidU9ndM — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) May 13, 2026

“We’re the strongest nation on Earth in terms of military. China’s considered second,” he said.

“We have a lot of things to discuss,” Trump said. “I wouldn’t say Iran is one of them, to be honest with you, because we have Iran very much under control.”

With the issue of Taiwan expected to be discussed, Senate Majority Leader John Thune told NBC News what he is looking for.

NEW: President Trump has touched down in Beijing, China. Trump will be greeted by China’s vice president Han Zheng, according to the White House U.S. .S. ambassador David Perdue, Chinese ambassador Xie Feng, Chinese foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu, 300 Chinese youth, and a… pic.twitter.com/eti05R2tTa — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) May 13, 2026

“We want an independent Taiwan, and obviously doing everything we can to help support making them a so-called porcupine, you know, that makes it unattractive for China to try and interfere with what’s happening in Taiwan or in any way take any sort of military action,” Thune said, saying that keeping Taiwan free “is something that I think most of us support.”

“You can go on all kinds of different hypotheticals about what might happen down the road,” Thune said. “But I think as a general rule, I mean, my view is — and I can only speak for myself — we want to have an independent Taiwan.”

🚨 President Trump HALTED the motorcade so he could observe more of China’s welcome ceremony for him. Trump was meet on the tarmac by the Chinese Vice President, and is now en route with Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to the hotel, as it’s 8:19pm local time But knowing… pic.twitter.com/uLnuQrRTfL — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 13, 2026

Before leaving, Trump said he expected the subject to be discussed.

“He’ll bring up Taiwan, I think, more than I will,” Trump said, according to CNN.

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