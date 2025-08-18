An anti-abortion activist in Ontario, Canada, revealed last week that a billboard for the Christian ministry Choice42 was vandalized with a pro-abortion slogan.

Pete Baklinski, who uses the name “Pro-Life Canadian Man” on social media, filmed himself in front of the now-vandalized sign, which originally invited pregnant women to “Choose Life.”

The word “Life” was crossed out with black spray paint and replaced with the words “For Yourself,” such that the billboard instead encouraged pregnant women to “Choose for Yourself.”

“We have some pro-abortion vandals who scratched up this sign here,” Baklinski said in front of the billboard, describing the vandalism that occurred.

“You can just see the selfishness here,” he added.

“Jesus really shows the way when he says, ‘This is my body, given for you.’ That’s how a mother needs to treat her preborn child,” Baklinski noted, linking the selflessness required for motherhood with the selflessness Jesus displayed in his death for sinners.

“Pro-choice” is the epitome of selfishness.

These vandals prove it.

Spotted on Hwy. 62 between Bancroft and Barry’s Bay, Ontario. @ChoiceForTwo @_LauraKlassen #CHOICE42 pic.twitter.com/fuOElGO2Ea — Pro-life Canadian Man (@PeteBaklinski) August 10, 2025

But such a mindset is sorrowfully absent among those who support the legalized murder of preborn babies for reasons of convenience, prosperity, or some other form of autonomy or self-worship.

“It’s an anti-life, anti-human ideology, and it just leads to death. It leads to abortion, and it’s not life-giving,” Baklinski said.

Choice42, pronounced “Choice For Two,” is known for creating punchy viral videos that expose the absurdity of the pro-abortion movement, but they also reach out to mothers in the broader culture who may be considering abortion.

The billboard that was vandalized included an invitation for such mothers to contact Choice42 through their website.

The ministry said in a news release provided to The Western Journal that the vandalism “illustrates the animosity of many Canadians to the precious nature of human life.”

“Given the fact that Canada’s laws state that life does not begin until birth,” the release continued, “and that even the Conservative Party in Canada officially supports abortion, it is not surprising that some vandal broke private property law to express his or her hatred of the most innocent among us.”

There are indeed no specific laws in Canada that restrict abortion, let alone treat preborn people equally under the law relative to born people.

Choice42 encouraged believers to “pray for their brothers and sisters in Christ who stand for truth in Canada.”

Thankful for the donors who paid for the 10,000 pieces of literature we will distribute in Ontario at this mission\conference. Register for FREE here: https://t.co/R2IAVG2Uh2 pic.twitter.com/3IXOcurvVa — Jon Speed (@JonSpeedTheBook) August 13, 2025

This entire incident highlights the stark divide between the light offered through the Christian faith, revealed by the selfless death of Christ in the place of sinners, and the darkness offered by the pro-abortion movement, revealed by the selfish murder of preborn babies at the hands of their own parents.

Christians who stand firmly on the gospel are therefore the only ones who can confront the mass murder of babies in Canada, the United States, and elsewhere in the Western world.

If we remain silent, our preborn neighbors will not have a voice, meaning we have no other option but to speak words of gospel light and life.

