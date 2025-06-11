Floyd Brown — who was fired from the Kennedy Center late last month after CNN inquired about past comments he had made regarding homosexuality — reaffirmed that he will not disavow biblical truths.

In his original post on social media platform X announcing his removal as vice president of development at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., Brown wrote that he had asked to speak with interim director Richard Grenell regarding his removal, but was ignored. Grenell identifies as homosexual and has a male partner.

“The only explanation is the one given to me at the time of my firing. ‘Floyd, you must recant your belief in traditional marriage and your past statements on the topic, or you will be fired.’ Needless to say, I refused to recant and was shown the door,” he wrote, noting his beliefs are completely consistent with biblical Christianity.

I was fired yesterday by @RichardGrenell from the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. One month ago, I was recruited to join the Kennedy Center as a Vice President. My firing came approximately two hours after @CNN sent an email asking me to comment on my past… — Floyd Brown (@floydbrown) May 29, 2025

Jesus Christ affirmed the truth about traditional marriage in the New Testament by quoting from the Old Testament’s book of Genesis, saying, “Have you not read that he who created them from the beginning made them male and female, and said, ‘Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh’?”

That’s to say nothing of the multiple passages in the Bible which identify homosexual sex as sin.

CNN appeared to take credit for Brown’s firing, pointing out in an online story and a segment that aired on the network that it happened “just hours after CNN reached out with questions about his past statements.”

Some of those statements were in a 2011 syndicated column Brown wrote with his wife, lamenting the loss of the Christian worldview regarding sexual mores, including the once universally held view that marriage could only be between a man and a woman.

CNN also highlighted statements Brown made in 2023 at a Christian event, during which he recounted his time working in Washington on Capitol Hill early in his career.

“What most people don’t understand is that many of the Republican members have homosexual staff, and the reason that they do is because the homosexuals usually, unlike me, I had two kids at home. I had a wife at home,” Brown said, recalling his time working in the federal government.

“I had responsibilities at home, and I needed to spend time with my children. And they don’t. They didn’t.”

This is the speech that triggered it all. @floydbrown told us exclusively that he was fired for these 2023 remarks at a Christian event. He described GOP hypocrisy—how pro-family policies are blocked by staffers hostile to Biblical marriage. 4/16 pic.twitter.com/ilbgkaUiKI — Next News Network 🇺🇲 (@NextNewsNetwork) May 30, 2025



He made the remarks at a Christian event called “Fire and Glory” in Ocala, Florida, in March 2023.

Brown responded to his firing during an appearance on “The Lance Wallnau Show.”

Regarding the Ocala event, Wallnau noted that Brown was addressing why Christians do not have more influence in Washington, even though they elect people who profess to share their beliefs about the traditional family.

That’s when Brown made his point about the prevalence of homosexual staffers on the Hill when he served.

“It really didn’t have to do with my Kennedy Center job — what I said in the past at a Christian conference,” Brown contended.

Nonetheless, his supervisors came to him and said, “You need to disavow this,” he recalled.

“I just described a situation … and I just described it accurately. I wasn’t going to disavow it, and I wasn’t going to disavow any of my Christian beliefs around traditional marriage,” Brown told Wallnau.

“So this video triggered a lot of the people that work in the higher-up levels of the Kennedy Center,” he added.

“It led to me being dismissed because of my beliefs, and I think that’s wrong. I think I was doing the job. I was doing it well. I was doing it because I love President [Donald] Trump. I love the mission that he had set for the Kennedy Center.”

“I was more than willing to work closely with Ambassador Ric Grenell and the others that were there in order to achieve that mission,” he concluded.

The charge that Trump gave Grenell in February when he put him in charge of the Kennedy Center was to restore the “Golden Age of American Arts and Culture,” which meant, among other things, “No more drag shows,” and basically no more woke.

I am pleased to announce that Ric Grenell will serve as the Interim Executive Director of The Kennedy Center. Ric shares my Vision for a GOLDEN AGE of American Arts and Culture, and will be overseeing the daily operations of the Center. NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 10, 2025

Brown wrote in a post on X earlier this week that he has been asked how he knows that Grenell is responsible for his firing.

“The reason is simple; I was present in the office with my boss, Lisa Dale, when I saw Ric Grenell’s name appear on her phone,” he wrote. “After the telephone call, she told me he demanded my firing. Lisa was adamant that she didn’t want to fire me and was forced to do it.”

Surely, Trump does not support Christians being fired from his administration for holding a biblical view of marriage.

Shortly after taking office, the president issued an executive order titled “Eradicating Anti-Christian Bias,” with directives to federal agencies to root it out.

Brown’s firing is a clear example of anti-Christian bias that the Trump administration should rectify immediately.

