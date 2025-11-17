Watch: Chuck Schumer Accidentally Admits the Truth When Asked About Biden and the Epstein Files

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke the truth on Monday when he answered a reporter by saying that Americans want to know why the Jeffrey Epstein files were not released during Joe Biden’s administration.

“Why wouldn’t they [the Epstein files] have been released the last four years when President Biden was in office?” a reporter asked Schumer.

“That’s the question every American is asking,” he responded. “Not every American, but so many Americans are asking. What the hell is [Donald Trump] hiding?”

“Why doesn’t he want them released?” he added.

Perhaps Schumer misspoke or misheard the question, or maybe had a Freudian slip.

Question: Why didn’t the Biden admin release the Epstein material? Schumer: “That’s the question Americans are asking. What the hell is Trump hiding?!” What? pic.twitter.com/ZEbwqb1dYG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2025

After all, if the claims that Trump is implicated in Epstein’s underage sex trafficking ring were true, why didn’t the Biden Justice Department release the files while they were prosecuting the Republican presidential candidate for everything else under the sun going into the 2024 election?

We now have reliable direct evidence connecting Donald Trump to Epstein’s underage sex trafficking ring. Trump’s DOJ cover-up of Epstein’s crimes must not continue.@TheJusticeDept must release every piece of the Epstein files. No more secrets. The American people, the… pic.twitter.com/82FJXHNUKC — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) November 13, 2025

Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday that he would sign legislation releasing the Epstein files.

“They can do whatever they want. We’ll give them everything,” he said.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump commits to SIGNING the Epstein Files legislation if passed by Congress – PUTS TO BED another leftist narrative. Well would you look at that. “They can do whatever they want. We’ll give them everything.” Q: You’d sign it? “Sure I would! Let the… pic.twitter.com/CUOMZDRggI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 17, 2025

“We have nothing to do with Epstein; the Democrats do. All of his friends were Democrats,” Trump stated.

He offered billionaire PayPal co-founder Reid Hoffman, former President Bill Clinton, and former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers as examples.

“I hate to see that deflect from the great job we’ve done, so I’m all for it,” Trump said.

He noted that his administration had already released 50,000 pages regarding Epstein.

“We have nothing to do with Epstein; the Democrats do. All of his friends were Dems… I hate to see that deflect from the great job we’ve done, so I’m all for it,” says @POTUS on releasing the Epstein files. “It’s really a Democrat problem. The Dems were Epstein’s friends.” pic.twitter.com/rNFbK5CiTT — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 17, 2025

“It’s just a Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, as it pertains to the Republicans,” the president said.

Trump concluded, “It’s really a Democrat problem. The Democrats were Epstein’s friends… The whole thing is a hoax. I don’t want it to take away from really the greatness of what the Republican Party has accomplished.”

Schumer may not have intended to want to help the president, but if the Epstein files truly implicated Trump, surely the Democrats would have released them before the 2024 election.

