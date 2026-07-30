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A protester identified as Sam Husseini, left, was escorted out of a news conference where Sen. Chuck Schumer, right, a New York Democrat, was trying to speak.
A protester identified as Sam Husseini, left, was escorted out of a news conference where Sen. Chuck Schumer, right, a New York Democrat, was trying to speak. (Finn Gomez / Getty Images; Finn Gomez / Getty Images)

Watch: Chuck Schumer Gets in Shouting Match with Heckler During News Conference

 By Jack Davis  July 30, 2026 at 3:22pm
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Such is the state of politics in 2026 that a Jewish Democrat can be publicly reviled by a liberal for supporting Israel.

As noted by Fox News, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer staged a media event to promote what he called an anti-corruption initiative.

He was just starting his allegations about the Trump administration when he was brought to a screeching halt by a heckler.

Mediaite identified the heckler as  Sam Husseini, who in 2025 was dragged out of former Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s farewell media event after hurling accusations at Blinken.

This time, it was Schumer’s turn as Husseini rose unbidden and began speaking, even as Schumer said, “Please sit down. Please sit down.”

“You talk about corruption, how can you talk about corruption when you back genocide? What can be more corrupt than genocide? This is part of the same con of you and Trump playing off of each other,” Husseini said.

“You were put on notice in November of 2023 by the Center for Constitutional Rights,” Husseini said, for “aiding and abetting” Israel after it responded to the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre of civilians by Hamas by putting troops in Gaza.

“How dare you talk about corruption? How dare you talk about corruption?” Husseini said.

“Thank you for your diatribe. Now let’s continue. Let’s continue,” Schumer said.

“The people didn’t come to hear you,” Schumer added.

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Husseini did not stop.

“You should be questioned about your diabolical record,” he said. “It’s amazing that you can show your genocidal face in public.”

“Mr. Senator. Mr. Senator. Shame on Public Citizen for not allowing questions to this genocidal maniac,” he said as he was escorted from the event.

As noted by Maryland Matters, Husseini is running for the 4th Congressional District seat in Maryland this fall on the Green Party ticket.

He will face Democratic Rep. Glenn Ivey and Republican challenger George McDermott.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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