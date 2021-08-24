Path 27
Oliver North, then-president of the National Rifle Association, speaks during CPAC 2019 on Feb. 28, 2019, in National Harbor, Maryland. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Watch: Church Goes Wild as Fed-Up Oliver North Swears About Biden Admin on Stage

 August 23, 2021
Former Fox News host and NRA President Oliver North received a standing ovation in a Tennessee church after swearing about the Biden administration’s slow movement in getting interpreters who worked with U.S. forces out of Afghanistan.

The Marine Corps combat veteran addressed the issue in the spring after President Joe Biden announced his intention to pull all U.S. forces from the country by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks next month.

North — co-author of the newly released, “We Didn’t Fight for Socialism: America’s Veterans Speak Up” — came back to the topic again last week in an appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity” following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

In May, while participating in a panel discussion at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, North explained to the Sunday morning crowd the importance of the Biden administration cutting the red tape in order to get the 17,000 interpreters and their 100,000 family members out of the Near Eastern nation before the U.S. military withdrew.

He argued it would be “unconscionable” to do otherwise because of the vital role the interpreters played in the conduct of the war.

“They’ve helped us for 20 years,” North said. “Over 300 of them have already been killed. If we leave them behind, it will be a bloodbath for them and their families, and our credibility around the rest of the world when we have to go somewhere — and we will — we won’t find anybody who wants to help us.”

The discussion on Afghanistan starts at 39:50 in the video below.



North contended that all Biden would have to do is issue an executive order, noting “he’s famous or infamous for the number of executive orders” he’s already issued.

“If you’re listening Mr. Biden, do this. I’m sorry, Nancy Pelosi just cut us off,” the Vietnam War veteran joked.

“Sign an executive order ordering the Department of State and the Department of Defense to cooperate in waiving the conditions in what’s called a special [immigrant] visa,” said North, who has traveled to Afghanistan multiple times to cover the war and be with the troops.

“Get [the Afghans] to safety. Let’s say Guam,” and from there, process them, he added.

North cited as precedent the Mariel Boatlift in 1980, when then-President Jimmy Carter granted temporary asylum status to 125,000 Cubans and some 25,000 Haitians.

“These guys talk about humanitarian help all over the place, particularly when it’s people illegally crossing our southern border,” North said of the Biden administration.

The retired military officer’s frustration then boiled over.

“Here’s people who have worked and put their lives at risk for us, and they’re not going to help them. D*** them for doing so,” North said, drawing a standing ovation.

North’s fellow panelist, retired Delta Force commander Lt. General William “Jerry” Boykin, gave him a fist bump.

As the applause began to die down, North picked the mic back up and added, “Sorry, Lord.”

World Outreach Church lead Pastor Allen Jackson commented, “Marines have opinions apparently. Who knew?”

Late last week, North told Fox News host Sean Hannity, “I’ve been in touch over the course of the last several days with folks who are now got at least a thousand Afghan nationals who worked very closely with us, some of them were my interpreters when I was on the air with you from Afghanistan.

“We’re trying to get them out before they’re hunted down.”

Conversation