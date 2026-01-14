Watch: Civil Rights Attorney Posts Worst Clip Possible as He Tries Framing ICE for Murder of Keith Porter - Shows Porter Mourners Making Brutal Admission

Members of the leftist anti-law enforcement mob have a new hero, and his story is tragic, senseless, and does not deserve sympathy.

Keith Porter Jr., a 43-year-old from the Los Angeles suburb of Northridge, decided to fire his AR-15 into the air on New Year’s Eve around 10:30 p.m. to celebrate the new year in one of the most dangerous ways possible.

According to a report by KTTV-TV, an off-duty Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who lived in the same apartment complex confronted Porter.

KABC-TV said the officer ordered Porter to put down his weapon, but Porter did not comply. A statement from the Department of Homeland Security added that Porter fired three shots at the officer, who then returned fire, killing Porter.

Now, civil rights attorney Ben Crump has picked up the narrative that Porter was the victim of a murder by ICE, reposting footage to social media platform X from a candlelight vigil for Porter on Saturday.

The footage actually showed interviews with attendees — including some family members — admitting Porter was firing into the air.

One man told a reporter from KABC that firing in the air is customary behavior. “Yes, it was illegal, but at the end of the day, it’s American tradition.”

The news outlet also interviewed an 80-year-old woman who claimed, “It’s happened as long as I can remember. That’s one of the things that happens. People shoot guns as part of fireworks in celebration of the new year.”

Porter’s sister tried to frame what happened as murder, telling KABC, “You [the ICE agent] murdered our loved one, and it’s not fair. It’s not right.”

Keith Porter Jr. was a father of two, a son, and a brother whose life was stolen by an off-duty ICE agent. His family gathered in grief demanding the truth. We will continue to stand with Keith Porter Jr.’s family until there is justice, transparency, and answers. pic.twitter.com/7k5AG5PNE8 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) January 12, 2026

Despite what these misguided mourners claimed, firing guns in the air is a reckless and stupid decision. It’s not normal or appropriate behavior, at least not in the First World.

The reason it’s illegal is that it’s deadly. The bullets fired off do not just evaporate in the atmosphere; they come back down, sometimes striking and wounding or even killing innocent bystanders.

The Jackson, Tennessee, Police Department posted a warning against celebratory gunfire on Facebook on New Year’s Eve, cautioning that “For those unfortunate enough to be hit by falling bullets, the risk of sustaining a fatal wound is significantly higher than in typical shooting incidents.

“This increased risk is primarily due to the higher likelihood of head trauma, as those struck by falling projectiles are more likely to suffer cranial impacts,” the department said. ” Although the bullets may have slowed down after being fired into the sky, they still possess enough force to cause severe skull damage.”

Last year in Miami, 10-year-old Yaneliz Munguia was celebrating with her family outside when she was fatally struck by a bullet in the back of the head. Police believed the culprit had fired a celebratory shot into the air, WTVJ-TV reported.

Detective Andre Martin commented on the tragedy, “We speak time and time again every New Year’s about the fact that what goes up must come down and this is a prime example of the dangers of shooting a firearm indiscriminately into the air.

“We have a 10-year-old girl who lost her life at the beginning of the year, we have two parents, a mother and a father, who are now planning a funeral for their daughter to start their year off.”

A woman in Houston met a similar fate by random “celebratory” gunfire on New Year’s Eve in 2019, when “a stray bullet fell from the sky and struck 61-year-old Philippa Ashford at her home,” according to KPRC-TV. “She died after being hit in the neck.”

This is the result of the actions taken by foolish, shortsighted people like Porter.

Crump posted a video of residents admitting that what Porter was doing (even before he allegedly started aiming his shots at a police officer) was illegal. Yet he tried to claim that Porter’s life was “stolen by an off-duty ICE agent.”

All Porter had to do was comply with law enforcement, something his parents clearly did not teach him, and something KABC couldn’t be bothered to include in their report.

