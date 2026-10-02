Watch: Clancy Holdout Juror's Attorney Says His Client Faced 'Unimaginable' Pressure for 30 Hours in Clancy Trial

The case of 36-year-old Lindsay Clancy still holds the public’s attention for several reasons.

One reason is that after a mistrial in early September, the mother who killed her three children still needs to be brought to justice.

Another is 48-year-old Michael Desronvil, the one juror that refused to concede to his peers during deliberations.

On Monday, Fox News aired an interview with Desronvil’s counsel, Edward Paltzik, who described to network host Kayleigh McEnany how his client felt during those 30 hours when the room was against him.

“It was an intense experience and the pressure was unimaginable,” Paltzik said. “No person of ordinary firmness could have resisted. Most people would have folded, they would have caved, and they would have buckled.”

“Michael did not because he is an uncommon man. He’s an extraordinary man. And what he did was extraordinary.”

EXCLUSIVE: The attorney for the lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial speaks to Fox News for the first time, telling Kayleigh McEnany about the intense pressure his client faced during 30 hours as the holdout. “The pressure was unimaginable.” Edward Paltzik says most… pic.twitter.com/8iRq9qDJUQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 28, 2026

Paltzik heaped justified praise on Desronvil for his courage and kindness, but just as importantly, added how he saw the case.

“But he’s also a man who cares about the law,” he continued.

“He does care about the evidence, and he rigidly applied the reasonable doubt standard.”

Desronvil deserves those kind words and probably a lot more.

During deliberations, he was faced with the agendas of deranged women and weak men who would like to see a killer walk free.

The room functioned as a microcosm of our culture — a man of principle and Christian faith refused to be swept into a torrent of toxic empathy and stupidity.

The room wanted to turn the accused into the victim. He said no.

From comments after the trial, the female jurors were not concerned with the law at all, commending defense attorney Kevin Reddington for his “compassion” while calling him “funny” and “entertaining.”

The New York Post noted comments made by those same women as they expressed frustration that Desronvil would not listen to their lunacy.

“He would not interact with us and try to understand,” one said, adding that “he had the hardest time getting over the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children.”

The media narratives ran wild against Desronvil until learning that doing so would be antithetical to their woke agenda given that he is a black man.

Overall, men like this are the dam holding back the chaos that would be unleashed should the rule of law be destroyed in service of the psychosis he dealt with for those painful 30 hours.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.