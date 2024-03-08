Share
News

Watch: Clarence Thomas and 2 Other Justices Skip Biden's SOTU as 6 of the 9 Walk in

 By Johnathan Jones  March 7, 2024 at 10:08pm
Share

Three Supreme Court justices skipped out on Thursday’s State of the Union address, the fourth and final one of President Joe Biden’s term in office.

That has been a term in which Biden has been critical of the conservatives serving on the court — a court he threatened to pack with new justices before the 2020 election.

As the country’s top legal minds entered into the U.S. House chamber on Thursday evening in Washington, Chief Justice John Roberts appeared friendly with the three court liberals — Associate Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh were also in attendance.

However, conservative Associate Justices Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas were absent.

Trending:
SOTU: Biden Takes MTG's Dare to Mention Laken Riley, Promptly Calls Her 'Lincoln' TWICE

No reason was given for the absences but it is not required for those who sit on the court to attend the annual speech.

But many who watched Biden’s remarks noticed the absences:

Do you think all the justices should have attended?

Related:
State Supreme Court Shuts Down Attempt to Surveil Citizens Using Aircraft and Zoom Lenses

Biden criticized the court during a charged moment of his speech and attacked those who voted in favor of overturning Roe. v Wade in 2022, handing the issue of abortion back to individual states.

“With all due respect, justices, women are not without electrical power,” Biden said while addressing those on the Supreme Court who were present.

He also appeared to threaten them when he said, “Excuse me, electoral or political power. You’re about to realize just how much …”

As NBC News noted, it is irregular to have a president speak directly to members of the court during the State of the Union.

In 2010, Alito was present when then-President Barack Obama slammed the court for its ruling on Citizens United and accused the justices of allowing corporations to spend unlimited amounts of money in politics.

In response, Alito mouthed the words, “Simply not true.”

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Kamala Harris Gives Murky Response When Asked Whether Biden Will Debate Trump
'You Should Be Ashamed' - Jake Paul Ripped to Shreds Over Mike Tyson Fight
NBA Champion Denver Nuggets Cancel Planned Trip to Biden White House: Report
Bill Forcing CCP-Linked Company to Sell TikTok Passes House Panel Unanimously as Ban of App Moves Closer
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez Makes Decision on Re-Election Amid Gold Bar Scandal - Report
See more...

Conversation