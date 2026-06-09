Watch: Clashes Flare Outside Courthouse After Karmelo Anthony Is Found Guilty

Racial tensions ran high outside a Texas courthouse on Tuesday, where a jury found Karmelo Anthony guilty of murder in the death of Austin Metcalf.

Anthony, who is black, stabbed a Metcalf, a 17-year-old white student from a rival high school, during a track meet in Frisco, Texas, in April 2025.

Anthony, now 19, claimed that he acted in self-defense after being pushed by Metcalf. The then-17-year-old pulled a knife and stabbed Metcalf in the chest, killing him.

During the seven-day trial, it emerged that Anthony not only provoked the fight but was also asked to leave roughly 15 times, from Metcalf’s track team tent, which they were occupying during a rain delay. Witnesses testified that Anthony was looking for a fight.

GUILTY. A Texas jury just found Karmelo Anthony guilty of MURDER in the stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. The “self-defense” claim collapsed instantly. The teammates who were there told the truth. The evidence was overwhelming. Anthony brought a knife to a track… pic.twitter.com/dQvyESrfzK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 9, 2026

One theme of the protesters was that no black jurors were on the panel that decided the case.

Following the guilty verdict, a woman dressed in a Black Panther shirt, flanked by others apparently from the Party, could be heard saying outside the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney, Texas, “This is a racist-a** country. We in a racist-a** state. This is a racist-a** court.”

“This is a war, and it’s been going on. They never stopped being racist,” she added.

“When has a white boy been before an all-black jury?” the woman asked.

As tempers flared, apparent supporters and critics of the verdict clashed and had to be separated by law enforcement providing security at the scene.

🚨VERDICT REACTION🚨 The Black Panthers are reacting to Karmelo Anthony being convicted of MURDER outside the Collin County Courthouse. pic.twitter.com/4eRpS2abC2 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) June 9, 2026

“SAY HIS NAME: KARMELO” Literally protesting at the courthouse for the killer as if he’s the victim of a racist attack pic.twitter.com/okOnwR7w6P — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 9, 2026

Dominique Alexander, with Dallas-based Next Generation Action Network, said following the verdict, “What this process showed that black lives do not matter in Collin County.”

“It has shown us that black life is not safe in Collin County,” he added. “A black man was allowed not one black soul on a jury. An all-white jury convicted him in two to three hours.”

🚨VERDICT REACTION🚨 Dominique Alexander reacts after Karmelo Anthony CONVICTED OF MURDER. “Black lives do not matter in Collin County,” says Alexander. pic.twitter.com/A3d7SQWEVi — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) June 9, 2026

Alexander argued, “Black America should be very upset about what went on today.”

He added that his organization will be financially supporting Anthony’s appeal of Tuesday’s verdict.

Anthony does not face the death penalty because he was a minor when the incident took place.

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