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Watch: Clashes Flare Outside Courthouse After Karmelo Anthony Is Found Guilty

 By Randy DeSoto  June 9, 2026 at 4:54pm
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Racial tensions ran high outside a Texas courthouse on Tuesday, where a jury found Karmelo Anthony guilty of murder in the death of Austin Metcalf.

Anthony, who is black, stabbed a Metcalf, a 17-year-old white student from a rival high school, during a track meet in Frisco, Texas, in April 2025.

Anthony, now 19, claimed that he acted in self-defense after being pushed by Metcalf. The then-17-year-old pulled a knife and stabbed Metcalf in the chest, killing him.

During the seven-day trial, it emerged that Anthony not only provoked the fight but was also asked to leave roughly 15 times, from Metcalf’s track team tent, which they were occupying during a rain delay. Witnesses testified that Anthony was looking for a fight.

One theme of the protesters was that no black jurors were on the panel that decided the case.

Following the guilty verdict, a woman dressed in a Black Panther shirt, flanked by others apparently from the Party, could be heard saying outside the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney, Texas, “This is a racist-a** country. We in a racist-a** state. This is a racist-a** court.”

“This is a war, and it’s been going on. They never stopped being racist,” she added.

“When has a white boy been before an all-black jury?” the woman asked.

As tempers flared, apparent supporters and critics of the verdict clashed and had to be separated by law enforcement providing security at the scene.

Related:
Defense Witness Changed His Tune After Seeing Surveillance Footage in Karmelo Anthony Trial

Dominique Alexander, with Dallas-based Next Generation Action Network, said following the verdict, “What this process showed that black lives do not matter in Collin County.”

“It has shown us that black life is not safe in Collin County,” he added. “A black man was allowed not one black soul on a jury. An all-white jury convicted him in two to three hours.”

Alexander argued, “Black America should be very upset about what went on today.”

He added that his organization will be financially supporting Anthony’s appeal of Tuesday’s verdict.

Anthony does not face the death penalty because he was a minor when the incident took place.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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