Watch: Clinton Adviser Carville Goes on Grotesque, Unhinged, Hypocritical Rant Against Trump, Lindsey Graham

The problem with diagnosing James Carville as being mentally unwell is that it’s pretty hard to pinpoint any time during his tenure in our national political discourse where he could be described as well.

Carville, best known for 1) his role as a campaign adviser who helped get Bill Clinton elected and 2) ranting his guts out on whatever cable network will let him speak, has always been walking proof that caffeine consumption isn’t as harmless as they say. The “Ragin’ Cajun” was born into the second half of that moniker but certainly earned the first through his wild-eyed persona, which can be alternately entertaining and grating for both his political friends and adversaries alike.

That being said, I think we can definitely put him on the unwell watch when he’s basically making rants comparing Donald Trump to a part of the male genitalia and insinuating that South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham likes Trump only because he resembles that part of the male genitalia.

And I was told the Republicans were the party of hating homosexuals and calling people gay as a slur. Apparently, it’s aged Democrats! And — wouldn’t you know it? — Carville’s seeing no pushback, even though this would get tons of play had it been, say, anyone in the conservative sphere.

In the bizarre clip, which made the rounds on social media Monday, he talked about an unnamed female acquaintance who apparently tells him, “James, our friends and I love it when you talk nasty about Trump, just use all the language you can.”

And I know what all of us are saying through the screen: Please don’t, James. I have to eat today. Nevertheless, he persisted.

“But she says, ‘You know what? When I see his face, it reminds me of the backside of my husband’s scrotum.’ Yeah, that’s what it is. You look like the backside of a n**sack!” Carville said. “That’s what you are, Trump.”

That’s gross enough, but then we got into the gay-hating!

“No wonder Lindsey Graham is always trying to lick your face,” Carville said. “But my point here is these people, and they were coming up to me, didn’t matter, black women, white women, elegant women, everything that you can imagine, and almost to a person, they said, you keep calling him nasty names, because that’s what he deserves and that’s who he is. And that’s what he deserves.”

“And your new name, dude, is scrotum face. Because that’s what you are, scrotum face,” he concluded.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

James Carville on Trump: “You look like the backside of a nutsack. That’s what you are Trump. No wonder Lindsey Graham’s always trying to lick your face. Your new name is Scrotumface. Because that’s what you are, Scrotumface” pic.twitter.com/7k2GEbN847 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) May 4, 2026

Now, let’s discount the fact that Carville comes across here like Shia LaBeouf does right before he gets arrested whenever he goes bad-viral. The “joke,” such as it is, besides the fact that Trump supposedly resembles part of the male anatomy, is that Lindsey Graham — who has never been married — is rumored to be secretly gay.

I would assume that, being a Beltway lifer, he might know a little more about Graham’s private life than I do — although that assumption is somewhat belied by the fact that James Carville, looking the way James Carville does at his age, thinks he’s in a position to mock Donald Trump’s looks in a grotesque rant. If you lack that level of self-awareness, I’m pretty sure I can question your awareness of other realities, such as that awareness may still exist.

Whatever the case, this is the double standard of the left. The people who preach “tolerance” as if it’s a self-evident virtue: The man whose boss was the architect of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” applies the “Don’t Ask, Tell Loudly and Obscenely and Spitefully” standard when it involves Graham. And he’s far from the only Democrat to do this, it’s worth noting.

For the party that calls any sort of reliance on the biblical definition of sexuality “homophobia,” they’ve found the one alleged homosexual they can be legitimately phobic of. These people seem to genuinely fear and loathe Graham’s private life for reasons that are beyond comprehension, other than that anything is passable as an insult when it’s a Republican.

The news here is that this isn’t news. Carville is still an embedded part of the Democratic punditry infrastructure; if Scott Jennings were filmed saying this during a private party, he’d be out of a job in two minutes, but this guy’ll be doing media hits by the end of this week without a mention of this bizarre, vulgar rant. And if they do mention it, it’ll probably be laudatory. Such are the standards of the left: They have none, other than outright venom.

And as for Carville, give it up, Gramps. You’re only embarrassing yourself now, as well as spoiling our collective appetites.

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