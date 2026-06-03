Watch Closely: Jill Biden Makes Telling Slip-Up During 'Morning Joe' Interview

One senses that most Americans, including most Democrats, would love for the Bidens and their associates to simply go away. Alas, prominent figures in former President Joe Biden’s circle keep coming back to remind us of four disastrous years.

On the bright side, every once in a while they accidentally tell the truth about how Biden’s administration really worked.

In a Tuesday interview on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” former First Lady Jill Biden used the first-person plural pronoun “we” to indicate who selected her husband’s 2020 running mate, former Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as who effectively crowned Harris the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee.

“Joe and Kamala, me, Doug [Emhoff], I thought we were a great team,” the former first lady said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Then came the Freudian slip, which she immediately corrected.

“We chose Kamala, er, Joe chose Kamala to be VP,” the former first lady added, “so we were supportive of her.”

Suddenly, “Doctor” Jill Biden found herself in a Shakespearean moment. She grew adamant, her voice amplified, as she continued to insist that the Bidens supported Harris.

“And look,” the former first lady said, moving forward in her seat, “when Joe got out, he handed over the reins to Kamala. He had full confidence in her. I went out on the road a lot — a lot — for Kamala. And honestly, I truly believed she was going to win.”

As Queen Gertrude remarked, “the lady doth protest too much, methinks.”

No one who saw Harris and Jill Biden together after the election would mistake them for friends.

JILL BIDEN: “We chose Kamala…or Joe chose Kamala to be VP…he had full confidence in her.” pic.twitter.com/ECkhkIeT6V — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 2, 2026

Of course, X users noted what many Americans long suspected. Namely, the former president never quite seemed in control of his faculties, let alone his administration. He looked perpetually tired and kept an absurd “work” schedule. Thus, others picked up the slack, including his wife.

So now we know who the real president was during those disastrous 4 years. That dems assisted by MSM knowingly allowed this tells you just how treacherous they are. Once again, divine intervention saved the US from the likes of that idiot Harris. dems are rotten to their core. — John Glenn (@JohnGle78430705) June 2, 2026

Joe couldn’t choose his size of Depends, let alone a VP — Blaine Pardoe (@bpardoe870) June 2, 2026

The former first lady appeared on “Morning Joe” to promote her new memoir, “View from the East Wing.”

Early reviews of the book have suggested that, much like Harris’ own account of the 2024 campaign, it is largely self-serving, assigning blame for Democrats’ defeat to everyone but herself.

Indeed, former Biden staffers and Democrat insiders have characterized the former first lady’s account as selfish and dishonest.

Notwithstanding those criticisms, at least she allowed the truth to slip out for a brief moment.

Now that the former first lady has performed that small service, we may hope that she and others associated with the Biden administration will finally and mercifully retire from public life.

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