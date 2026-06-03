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Dr. Jill Biden attends "Jill Biden in Conversation With Whoopi Goldberg: View From The East Wing" at 92NY on June 2, 2026, in New York City.
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Dr. Jill Biden attends "Jill Biden in Conversation With Whoopi Goldberg: View From The East Wing" at 92NY on June 2, 2026, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

Watch Closely: Jill Biden Makes Telling Slip-Up During 'Morning Joe' Interview

 By Michael Schwarz  June 3, 2026 at 8:25am
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One senses that most Americans, including most Democrats, would love for the Bidens and their associates to simply go away. Alas, prominent figures in former President Joe Biden’s circle keep coming back to remind us of four disastrous years.

On the bright side, every once in a while they accidentally tell the truth about how Biden’s administration really worked.

In a Tuesday interview on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” former First Lady Jill Biden used the first-person plural pronoun “we” to indicate who selected her husband’s 2020 running mate, former Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as who effectively crowned Harris the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee.

“Joe and Kamala, me, Doug [Emhoff], I thought we were a great team,” the former first lady said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Then came the Freudian slip, which she immediately corrected.

“We chose Kamala, er, Joe chose Kamala to be VP,” the former first lady added, “so we were supportive of her.”

Suddenly, “Doctor” Jill Biden found herself in a Shakespearean moment. She grew adamant, her voice amplified, as she continued to insist that the Bidens supported Harris.

“And look,” the former first lady said, moving forward in her seat, “when Joe got out, he handed over the reins to Kamala. He had full confidence in her. I went out on the road a lot — a lot — for Kamala. And honestly, I truly believed she was going to win.”

As Queen Gertrude remarked, “the lady doth protest too much, methinks.”

No one who saw Harris and Jill Biden together after the election would mistake them for friends.

Related:
WATCH: Jill Biden's Staggering Admission - She Thought Joe Was Having a Stroke During Trump Debate, But Didn't Get Him Help

Of course, X users noted what many Americans long suspected. Namely, the former president never quite seemed in control of his faculties, let alone his administration. He looked perpetually tired and kept an absurd “work” schedule. Thus, others picked up the slack, including his wife.

The former first lady appeared on “Morning Joe” to promote her new memoir, “View from the East Wing.”

Early reviews of the book have suggested that, much like Harris’ own account of the 2024 campaign, it is largely self-serving, assigning blame for Democrats’ defeat to everyone but herself.

Indeed, former Biden staffers and Democrat insiders have characterized the former first lady’s account as selfish and dishonest.

Notwithstanding those criticisms, at least she allowed the truth to slip out for a brief moment.

Now that the former first lady has performed that small service, we may hope that she and others associated with the Biden administration will finally and mercifully retire from public life.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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