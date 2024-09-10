Watch: CNN Analyst Drops Hammer on Kamala, Shows Tim Walz Is Useless While Calling Out Mistake That May Cost Her

CNN analyst Harry Enten said Vice President Kamala Harris’ fatal decision to choose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro may already have cost her the election.

Enten underscored that the battleground state of Pennsylvania is absolutely “pivotal” to an Electoral College victory — for both Harris and for former President Donald Trump.

“A month ago, when you looked at the polls, New York Times [had] +4 Harris, +3 Quinnipiac for Harris, Franklin & Marshall +3 for Harris,” he said Monday while pointing to an electoral map.

CNN’s data guru continued: “But look at polls that have come out over the last week or so, and what do we see? We see a much tighter race. We see a tie in the CBS/YouGov poll. We see a tie in the CNN/SSRS poll.”

Enten added: “And this, to me, is part of an emerging pattern in a very pivotal state. What we saw was a small Harris lead — but within the margin of error — becoming a race that is way, way, way too close to call at this particular point. One that is even.”

CNN’s Harry Enten Sounds Alarm About Harris’ Vanishing Lead In ‘Very Pivotal’ Swing State pic.twitter.com/Nlk0Hztm7S — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 9, 2024

Based on betting projections and recent polls, if Harris wins Pennsylvania, she could eke out a victory, Enten said. However, if Trump wins the commonwealth state, he would win.

The CNN analyst said Harris should have chosen Shapiro as her running mate because he has a high approval rating — 59 percent — in the swing state, which would’ve put Harris over the top.

“The bottom line is, if Kamala Harris loses in the state of Pennsylvania and that is the tipping-point state — as Mr. [John] Berman put it, ‘the state that put Donald Trump over the top in the Electoral College’ [in 2016] — there are going to be some real questions as to whether Kamala Harris should have chosen Josh Shapiro, given how popular he is in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” he said.

“Could she have been a winner if she had chosen him instead of Tim Walz? We don’t know the answer to that question. We don’t know who is going to win the state of Pennsylvania,” Enten said.

“But it’s certainly a question that at this particular moment — with the Pennsylvania polls getting tighter and tighter and tighter — that I am certainly asking,” he noted.

While Enten’s projections look rosy for Trump right now, it’s important to remember that polls reflect public sentiment at a certain point in time.

Polls can, and do, change over time. There are still eight weeks before the election. Anything can happen in these strange times we live in.

That said, what’s astonishing is that the polls are as close as they are, given Harris’ dismal track record of non-achievement during the past three and a half years.

As 20,000 non-citizen Haitians destroy a town in Ohio and reportedly kill and eat peoples pets, here is Border Czar Kamala Harris bragging about allowing them to flood into our country: “We extended Temporary Protected Status to over 100,000 Haitian Migrants…They need support” pic.twitter.com/gI0PCPAwGR — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) September 9, 2024

Many Americans are worse off today than they were during Trump’s presidency, and there’s no indication that anything will improve if Harris remains in the White House.

(If anything, there’s ample evidence that things will continue as they are under Harris.)

During her disastrous tenure as vice president, the nation has been ravaged by daily border invasions, crushing inflation and skyrocketing crime.

Harris is the status quo. And when conditions are as bad as they are today, the incumbent is usually voted out.

The bumbling Walz — with his numerous scandals — is a drag on Harris, but the real millstone around her neck is her own history of egregious ineptitude.

