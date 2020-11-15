CNN’s chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour, a once-respected journalist, displayed the full depths of media depravity when she compared President Donald Trump’s term in office to Nazi Germanys’ notorious assault on the country’s Jews during the 1938 night of broken glass.

Businesses were torched, people were killed and women were raped throughout the campaign of terror. According to Amanpour, the situation was comparable to the U.S. under Trump’s leadership.

“This week, 82 years ago, Kristallnacht happened,” Amanpour said on the network on Thursday.

“It was the Nazis’ warning shot across the bow of our human civilization that led to genocide against a whole identity, and in that tower of burning books, it led to an attack on fact, knowledge, history and truth,” she added.

But the CNN reporter-turned political grifter assured her audience that Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, would restore the status quo government.

Amanpour declared, “After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden/Harris team pledges a return to norms, including the truth.”

“And every day Joe Biden makes presidential announcements about good governance and the health and security of the American people, while the great, brooding figure of his defeated opponent rages, conducting purges of perceived enemies and preventing a transition.”

Comparing Trump’s America first policies to Nazi genocide is not a new low for CNN.

The network has made light of the Holocaust by linking Trump to Germany’s fascist past now for four years by projecting its journalistic deficiencies onto the president.

The Amanpour segment, though, is a low for a woman who was previously known as a fearless and intrepid correspondent who reported on genocidal maniacs from actual war zones throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

The Thursday CNN segment displays just how out of touch even the most previously-respected journalists have become.

The attempt to portray Trump as anything other than the disruptive force of nature he is only further highlights the media’s desperation to make him go away.

But Trump isn’t going anywhere, regardless of the end result of the election.

Trump’s legacy as an uncontrollable force in American politics who turned the traditional media/government paradigm on its head will live on.

Americans have grown wise to the establishment media’s campaign of disinformation.

Amanpour’s utter scorching online for making light of the suffering of the Jewish people is evidence of that:

This is ⁦⁦@camanpour on⁩ ⁦@CNN⁩ comparing Trump’s tenure to Nazi Germany. How the hell is this sort of prejudice tolerated on mainstream media? Third rate rubbish. pic.twitter.com/EG9eB9vQWo — Ben Habib (@benhabib6) November 12, 2020

Hey @CNN @camanpour please stop using the horrors of the Holocaust to justify an agenda. Our suffering is not yours to play political ping pong with. https://t.co/MIW2qKxuHP — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) November 13, 2020

.@camanpour appallingly compares Trump’s tactics to the Nazi kristallnacht? So our President criticizing the media and litigating an election = genocide? Such an insult to the victims of the Nazis, and to the brave Americans who smashed that tyranny.pic.twitter.com/11HVJPSdGN — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 13, 2020

.@camanpour: I’m ashamed to have to count you an Iranian compatriot. This is a grotesque abuse of history, a horrific, ahistorical equivalence-drawing, a shameful cheapening of the Shoah. https://t.co/r1WwQQYTr3 — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) November 13, 2020

Just horrific. And, once again, this kind of shameful rhetoric makes a swipe at the 73 million Americans who voted for a second Trump term– she’s saying they enable it. https://t.co/vXFsdxHHlN — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) November 13, 2020

Amanpour, who once reported on actual genocide when covering the Bosnian war in the 1990s, and later the war in Iraq, has apparently let her hatred for the president cloud her judgment, as she trivialized one of the world’s darkest chapters to make a partisan point.

Amanpour is now exposed as just another petty and biased face at a network that has little credibility with voters.

Her previous journalistic accomplishments are moot.

Trump has been perhaps the most pro-Israel president, and he actually has Jewish grandchildren from his daughter Ivanka and her husband, one of the president’s closest advisers, Jared Kushner.

Just look at all the recent peace deals.

But Amanpour ignored those and other facts when destroying her credibility while attempting to rewrite history to fit her network’s narrative.

The president has notably broken many people’s careers in both Washington and in the media by exposing them for what they are to the American people.

But after four years, he no longer has to work double-time to fight those with motives to destroy them.

They do it to themselves.

Entire careers are now in ruins, thanks to Trump’s exposing the American people to just how deep the media and Washington establishment swamp is.

Whether Trump is elected to a second term or departs the White House in January to embark on a new journey, his accomplishments will remain.

One of those accomplishments is that Trump has forever changed how millions of Americans perceive the information given to them.

He’s done it by unmasking the mainstream media and its most trusted faces for who and what they are.

The American people have been misled for years by people such as Amanpour, and this election was a referendum on them.

Trump received more votes than any Republican president in history, despite a never-ending media assault.

Even if he loses the election, Trump still has won, as he’s forever pulled the mask off of the media.

