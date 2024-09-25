Watch: CNN Contributor Tells Hard Truth About Kamala Live on Air as Trump Steals Momentum

On rare occasions when truth emerges from the establishment media, CNN contributor Scott Jennings often functions as the source.

In a clip posted Wednesday to the social media platform X, Jennings cited recent polling data to show that former President Donald Trump holds a significant edge over Vice President Kamala Harris on an issue central to the 2024 presidential election.

“He’s hit upon an economic vein,” Jennings said during a panel discussion Tuesday on CNN’s “NewsNight,” hosted by Abby Phillip.

Jennings, who once worked for President George W. Bush, noted that Americans have good memories of the Trump presidency.

“I do think there’s a reason that in our own CNN poll today 51 percent of Americans said they judged Trump’s term to be a success, and only 37 percent have judged the Biden-Harris administration to be a success,” Jennings said at the beginning of the clip.

The CNN contributor then described those poll results as a kind of phenomenon.

“There is something going on where people are remembering what he did, how he did it, and they’re comparing it to what’s happening right now. So you can cherry-pick these individual statements or policies. But if you look at the comparative, and you look at our own polling, you realize he’s hit upon an economic vein that is working for him in this election,” Jennings added.

If Trump does indeed hold a 14-point approval edge over Biden-Harris based on their respective terms, then the former president’s prospects certainly look bright.

Moreover, Phillip added context to Jennings’s observations regarding the two presidencies.

According to the same CNN poll, voters trust Trump over Harris by a 50-39 margin on the economy.

“There’s a lot of work for her to do here,” Phillip said.

Yesterday’s polls were very bad for Harris. Trump is viewed as a more successful president than the current admin and they trust him more on the economy, even as Dems lie about his record. We discuss on @cnn. pic.twitter.com/NMfAUzIcjD — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 25, 2024

Thus far, Harris has failed to deliver much of anything besides Communist-style proposals for price controls. When she has cited specifics, she has generally stolen her ideas from Trump.

Furthermore, when placed in unscripted settings, the vice president often struggles to speak in coherent sentences. Thus, she has largely avoided engagements with the media.

On Wednesday evening, in fact, MSNBC will broadcast a recorded version of her first network solo interview since the Democratic Party coup that ousted President Joe Biden and made her the Democrats’ presidential nominee more than two months ago. Establishment bootlicker Stephanie Ruhle will conduct that interview, no doubt guiding the word-salad-prone vice president safely through it.

In other words, Harris lacks the ideas and rhetorical skill to do the “work” Phillip mentioned.

Of course, one cannot underestimate the possibility that propagandized Americans will vote against their economic interests.

As Jennings explained, however, if the election comes down to memories of better times, then Trump holds a significant advantage.

