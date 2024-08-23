Watch: CNN Cuts Off RFK Jr.'s Speech the Moment He Drops Truth Bomb on Kamala Harris, Sparks Response from Kennedy

True to form, CNN broke to commercial during independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy’s Friday announcement that he was suspending his campaign and endorsing Donald Trump as soon as he began to say negative things about Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

No doubt CNN wants all the positive media coverage for Harris coming from the Democratic National Convention this week in Chicago to continue to marinate in the minds of American voters.

Referring to the Democratic Party leaders, Kennedy said in remarks from Phoenix, Arizona, “They installed a candidate that was so unpopular with voters that she dropped out in 2020 without winning a single delegate.”

“My uncle and my father both relished debate. They prided themselves on their capacity to go toe-to-toe with any opponent in the battle over ideas,” RFK Jr. continued, referring to the late President John F. Kennedy and 1968 presidential candidate Sen. Robert F. Kennedy Sr.

“They would be astonished to learn of a Democratic Party presidential nominee, like Vice President Harris, who has not appeared in a single interview or an unscripted encounter with voters for 35 days,” Kennedy said.

And that’s when CNN intervened, saying the candidate had been “outlining what led him to his quixotic quest for the White House.”

Subtext message: Don’t take this guy seriously.

RFK Jr. noticed the snub, posting on X simply, “CNN:” and the clip of their cut-away from his remarks.

Ironically, Kennedy had pointed out during his remarks how legacy media outlets refused to cover his campaign, first to aid President Joe Biden and now to help Harris.

The candidate also revealed that Harris had refused to meet with him as he was considering pulling out of the race, while Trump had agreed.

“Following my first discussion with President Trump, I tried unsuccessfully to open similar discussions with Vice President Harris. Vice President Harris declined to meet or even to speak with me,” Kennedy said.

Wow. Trump was willing to pick up the phone and talk with RFK Jr. Kamala Harris refused. That’s how this happened. Not only does this indicate who will REALLY be President for “all Americans,” but it also may determine the Election itself. pic.twitter.com/NZQr42MUwy — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) August 23, 2024

The candidate cited free speech, the war in Ukraine and the childhood health epidemic as the reasons he decided to back Trump.

Kennedy said that his name will remain on the ballot in most states — except for 10 battleground ones — even though he is suspending his campaign.

He said he was pulling his name from those battleground states because he does not want to help Harris’ candidacy.

Recent polling indicated RFK Jr. pulls more support from would-be Trump voters than from Harris.

When all is said and done, his exiting the race in some key states may only result in a net 1 or 2 percent move in Trump’s direction, given Kennedy was receiving 5 percent support overall, but that could be presidential race determinative.

Polling in swing states shows the contest very close, with Trump and Harris either tied or enjoying a 1 or 2 percentage-point lead in a particular state.

Oh, the irony for Harris and the Democrats if their efforts to use every trick in the book to block Kennedy’s candidacy during the primary — so much so that he left the party — ultimately leads to a Trump victory.

It would be sweet justice, indeed.

