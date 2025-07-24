Watch: CNN Cuts Tulsi Gabbard Off as She Lays Out the Inconvenient Facts of the Russia Hoax

CNN usually doesn’t know when to stop. For instance, stopping back when they stopped being a network with credibility and solid financial footing might have been helpful. Nevertheless, they’ve persisted.

However, on Wednesday, CNN proved it sometimes knows when to stop: namely, when Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard starts listing inconvenient facts.

So, for those of you who missed it, Gabbard was laying out even more of the evidence she had that the outgoing administration of former President Barack Obama, in late 2016 and early 2017, essentially manufactured the Russia hoax out of intelligence that was dodgy at best and invented at worst.

Last week, Gabbard’s Office of the Director of National Intelligence released files that showed an unreleased Presidential Daily Brief from Dec. 8, 2016, that was pulled; it showed that Russian efforts “did not impact recent U.S. election results” with cyber-meddling on infrastructure. Over the next month, the intelligence community produced a report that came to the sudden conclusion that Russia was very, very guilty of pretty much everything except for sinking the Titanic and green-lighting “Gigli.”

Then came Wednesday’s drop, which involved a 2020 oversight investigation of the failings of that intelligence community assessment — debunked in a number of ways, most notably in the failure of the Mueller investigation to turn up anything serious — which had a lot of, um, problematic stuff in it for Team Obama and Team Clinton, to say the least.

And, for a few minutes, Gabbard was allowed to speak about it on CNN, noting it showed “that Russia and Putin had which include — on Hillary Clinton, which included possible criminal acts like secret meetings with multiple named U.S. religious organizations in which State Department officials offered, in exchange for supporting Secretary Clinton’s campaign for the presidency, significant increases in financing from the State Department.

“They also had documents that showed the patronage of the State Department to State Department employees who would go and support Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. There were high level DNC emails that detailed evidence of Hillary’s ‘psycho emotional problems, uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression, and cheerfulness.’ And that then Secretary Clinton was allegedly on a daily regimen of heavy tranquilizers.”

She went on to the critical portion, which was “multiple intelligence community assessments released in the months leading up to the November 2016 election concluded that Russia had neither the intent nor capability to impact the outcome of the U.S. election. On Dec. 5 –“

And that’s where CNN cut in.

Should charges be filed based on the information released by Tulsi Gabbard? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (83 Votes) No: 2% (2 Votes)

“We’ve been listening there to the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, continuing on what has now been a multi-day effort, not only with public statements like this, but release of documents to attempt to back up the quite extreme allegation that President Obama is guilty of treason and that he worked in some sort of conspiracy with Hillary Clinton, et cetera, in the assessment by the intelligence community at the time that Russia interfered in the 2016 election,” anchor Jim Sciutto said.

“And part of that assessment at the time was that the Kremlin had a preference in that election for Donald Trump.”

CNN, complicit in perpetrating the Russia Collusion Hoax for years — cuts off @TulsiGabbard as she lays out information about the Obama Admin’s manufacture of the hoax. This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/1YhOEwZD96 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 23, 2025

Yes, and she was going through the fact that the intelligence community assessment wasn’t just bogus but the receipts for its bogusness were being released. Apparently, CNN — which will give Brian Stelter huge chunks of uninterrupted time despite the fact that, after 30 seconds of watching and listening to him, all you can think of is, “You know, they’re right: He really does look like a potato” — couldn’t go through all 10 minutes and 27 seconds of Gabbard laying out the significant evidence that this was all tomfoolery. So, I’m sure they’d hate it if you took the time to watch it now.

Please don’t; they tried so hard to shield you from information your precious ears were never meant to hear:

WATCH IN FULL: @DNIGabbard meticulously outlines the explosive findings of the newly declassified House report exposing the Obama Administration’s role in the Russia collusion hoax pic.twitter.com/bRAdxuTSOo — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 23, 2025

As for the “conspiracy” and the “extreme” nature of it, as per Sciutto, let’s keep in mind that the Russiagate hoax may be the most extreme conspiracy posited by our intelligence community: Not only did Russia meddle in our elections, it did so with a clear preference for a candidate and possibly in collusion with them.

That conspiracy theory was backed up with the so-called “Steele dossier” — a piece of opposition research that initiated with the Clinton camp and which read as such outlandish fiction that Dan Brown might reject it. Lo and behold, despite the fact that our media organs — especially CNN and MSNBC — took it as gospel, it turned out to be bunkum. And now that we have a PDB from Dec. 8, which stated that thoughts of that sort would have been bunkum, followed by an intelligence community assessment one month later that bought into it full-bore, we have to wonder how we got there.

Gabbard was providing that link — and CNN decided to interrupt her, so that Jim Sciutto, national security expert extraordinaire, could let you in on what really happened. Professional wrestling usually isn’t this farcical.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.