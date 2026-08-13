Watch: CNN Data Analyst Admits People Simply 'Don't Care' About Left-Wing Climate Alarmism Anymore

In 2006, former Vice President Al Gore warned you.

He wanted you to care about climate change. The Earth was melting away, and soon, beach front property in Tennessee would be available.

Now, 20 years later, you’ve failed him.

In the upcoming midterm elections, Americans simply do not care. They’d rather shift their attention toward the economy or immigration.

At least, that’s what CNN analyst Harry Enten concluded, but who would really argue? There are more pressing issues at hand.

On Wednesday, Enten posted footage to social media platform X of a segment in which he spoke about the top issues voters care about ahead of November. Climate change is far down on the list, coming in at 14.

“The bottom line when it comes to voters is, simply put, they don’t care, they don’t care.”

Are you concerned about the climate in your daily life? Yes No

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Enten then showed viewers the results when asked to list their top issues. The economy came in at 54 percent. Second place was immigration with 28 percent.

“Look where climate change is. It’s tied for 14th.”

Enten then quipped that you don’t need to be savvy with numbers to see that nobody cares.

Despite all the talk of climate change, voters, simply put, don’t care. Climate ranks 14th on list of top issue for the midterm vote (at 3%). Those who say it’s a very big problem is the same as in 2016 (~40%). Not even a majority agree humans cause any climate change. pic.twitter.com/IQYG9xPYmc — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) August 12, 2026

“I’m not the greatest mathematician in the world, but I sure as heck know that 54 percent is a whole heck of a lot higher than 3 percent.”

Enten then changed the subject to attitudes toward climate change outside of the election.

In 2016, 40 percent “say climate change is very big problem.”

In 2026, that percentage only stood slightly lower at 39 percent. Enten clarified, however, there was a partisan divide, as Republicans ranked it as the least important issue. “We’re only talking about two in five Americans both now and 10 years ago saying that climate change is a very big problem.”

On another note, Enten also pulled up the numbers for people who say climate change is manmade.

It’s still less than half — in 2016, it was 45 percent, and in 2026, it stands at 48 percent.

All the doom and gloom about the world ending clearly has not resonated with voters.

It really shouldn’t be shocking.

They’re more concerned with the price of groceries, gas, and rent. As Democratic strategist James Carville said bluntly in 1992, “It’s the economy, stupid.”

Of course, no one would argue about immigration remaining an issue across the political spectrum, but for different reasons.

Conservatives want to see more deportations and a strong border.

The left considers immigration to be an issue because President Donald Trump is apparently Adolf Hitler, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement are the Gestapo.

They both care. They just care differently.

Climate change will have to wait its turn, or maybe not. If you ask climate alarmist fanatics, that turn is here, and we are all on a course for destruction.

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