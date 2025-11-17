Watch: CNN Forced to Do Humiliating 'Lawsuit-Avoidance Dance' While Covering Trump's Epstein Files Comments

These days, hilarious irony abounds in the establishment media’s coverage of President Donald Trump.

In short, in order to continue lying about the president, establishment journalists (read: propagandists) must periodically recite the truth.

For instance, in a clip posted Monday morning to the social media platform X, CNN’s Kate Bolduan, co-anchor of “CNN News Central,” performed what one X user called the “lawsuit-avoidance dance” during her coverage of Trump’s decision to finally call for the release of files pertaining to the late sex criminal and suspected sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“The president has not been accused of any crime or wrongdoing as it relates to Jeffrey Epstein or these files even with these emails being released,” Bolduan said at the beginning of the clip. “That’s one thing that we need to make clear.”

By “these emails,” Boldaun meant three Epstein-related emails in which Trump’s name appeared. House Democrats released those emails on Wednesday, hoping to paint the president as guilty by association.

Subsequent revelations, however, exposed Democrats’ Trump-Epstein bombshell emails as duds. In fact, the emails included evidence that actually distanced the president from the notorious criminal.

Still, establishment media outlets desperately want to run with the Epstein story in a way that incriminates Trump.

Note, for instance, the following exchange:

“Yet,” Rep. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico interjected. “He has not been charged yet.”

The implication, of course, is that charges are possible.

Bolduan then reiterated that the president faces “no accusations” related to Epstein.

“So far,” she added.

The lawsuit-avoidance dance legacy media is doing before teeing up implications that Trump was engaged in wrongdoing with Epstein is really something to behold. pic.twitter.com/GDCmtuMHdf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2025

The CNN anchor, in fact, has gotten practice at injecting such disclaimers.

In another clip posted to X on Saturday, for instance, Bolduan had to correct the notoriously leftist author Toure Neblett, who speculated on “CNN Saturday Morning Table for Five” that Trump “might be a pedophile.”

“There’s no evidence of that at all,” Bolduan said.

🚨CNN Panelists & Host Kate Bolduan SHUT DOWN Left-Wing Author Touré for *repeatedly* claiming Trump could be “PEDOPHILE”🚨 BOLDUAN: “There’s no evidence of that at all!”@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/AjQ061ZvAz — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 15, 2025

It is glorious to watch establishment journalists rushing to add those disclaimers.

Last week, for instance, MSNBC host Jen Psaki, former White House press secretary under then-President Joe Biden, made a potentially defamatory statement about Trump and Epstein before catching and immediately correcting herself.

In the past year, the president has reached eight-figure legal settlements with both ABC News and CBS News.

The networks’ dishonest statements and deceptive editing, respectively, were at the heart of those settlements. Trump has also pledged to sue the British Broadcasting Corporation for deceptively editing his speech in Washington, D.C., immediately preceding the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

Those lawsuits have served their purpose. Now, if journalists wish to lie about Trump, they must give their viewers a few seconds’ worth of truth.

You can hear in journalists’ voices that it pains them to do it, which makes the disclaimers all the more enjoyable.

