Watch: CNN Forced to Pile on Praise for Trump Economy - Market Near Record and Improving 200 Percent Faster Than Expected

Most CNN anchors and reporters would rather swallow shards of glass than say anything favorable about President Donald Trump.

Thus, it came as a mild surprise on Wednesday when CNN Business and Politics correspondent Vanessa Yurkevich joined Boris Sanchez, one of the hosts of “CNN News Central,” to discuss the “impressive,” “remarkable,” and near-record performance of the stock market in recent months.

In short, since tanking in April over tariff fears, the market has rebounded twice as quickly as analysts expected.

“Vanessa, this is really impressive given where the market was not that long ago,” Sanchez said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

The host referred specifically to the S&P 500, which closed Tuesday at a near-record high.

“Yeah, really a remarkable story on Wall Street,” Yurkevich replied.

She then noted that the S&P 500 had “shed $9.8 trillion in value” as recently as April. That, of course, was when investors panicked over Trump’s brilliant tariff policies.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones and NASDAQ followed a similar pattern of swift decline and swift recovery.

For context, Yurkevich cited Chief Investment Strategist Sam Stovall of the financial research and analytics firm CFRA.

“[He] told me that usually it takes about four months for markets to enter the low and then another four months for a recovery to get back to even. That happened in half the time,” Yurkevich said.

In essence, fears over Trump’s tariffs proved overblown.

Finally, Yurkevich added that the destruction of Iran’s nuclear sites over the weekend had investors feeling “relieved.”

JUST IN: CNN is forced to report that the US stock market is nearing an all-time RECORD HIGH under Trump’s Presidency, even calling it “remarkable” and “impressive.” pic.twitter.com/xmdLOVnS3v — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 25, 2025

Trump, of course, has spent much of the week unleashing on establishment media “sleazebags.” The president even singled out CNN as “scum.”

What irked Trump most was the media’s insinuation that perhaps the U.S. strikes did not destroy as much of the Iranian nuclear facilities as the president claimed.

Even on Wednesday at The Hague, Netherlands, where Trump attended the NATO summit, the president tussled with reporter Kaitlan Collins of “fake news” CNN over the question of damage inflicted on Iran’s nuclear program.

Thus, while the good news on the stock market came as no surprise, CNN’s acknowledgement of it most certainly did.

