In case it wasn’t extremely obvious already, CNN isn’t a huge fan of Donald Trump.

They’re also not a huge fan of any time that the former president gets a big political win — and on Monday he got just that.

In the landmark decision passed by the Supreme Court Monday morning, it was unanimously decided that Colorado could not remove Trump from their state ballot.

The state’s court had previously ruled in a 4-3 decision to remove the New York City mogul from the ballot, pointing to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment that bars officials that “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.

Of course, after such a major decision, Trump went before a camera to speak about the ramifications of the decision.

“I want to start by thanking the Supreme Court for its unanimous decision today. It was a very important decision, were very well crafted, and I think it will go a long way toward bringing our country together, which our country needs,” Trump said regarding the ruling, per Fox News.

“And they worked long, they worked hard, and frankly, they worked very quickly on something that will be spoken about 100 years from now and 200 years from now,” he continued. “Extremely important.”

The former president condemned the original decision by the Colorado court, saying, “You cannot take somebody out of a race because an opponent would like to have it that way.”

He also stated that he wants “to win based on [his] policies,” saying that he intends to cut taxes, bring down interest rates and make homes affordable again.

Trump repeated the claim that if he had been president, “Ukraine would have never, ever been attacked” and inflation wouldn’t be nearly as bad as it is now.

He then advocated for a closed border, pointing to the wall built during his presidency.

The 45th president said the southern border was “the safest border we’ve ever had” under his leadership, but now it is “the most unsafe border anywhere in the world at any time.”

All these claims didn’t make CNN too happy, with their coverage cutting away from the news conference in Mar-a-Lago.

Host Dana Bash wasn’t too thrilled to concede that the decision was a major win for the former president.

CNN CUTS AWAY from Trump remarks following Supreme Court victory: “He veered into lots of other areas where we definitely have to fact-check.” pic.twitter.com/eVfK50PRQD — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 4, 2024

She spoke during the news conference, saying that Trump “veered into lots of other areas where we definitely have to fact-check.”

Bash then began discussing immigration, the last point that was made, saying it had “nothing to do with the Supreme Court decision today” and trying to take any wind out of Trump’s sails.

Of course, it’s far from surprising that a CNN host would be blue after the Colorado court decision was overturned.

The media organization happily covered the state ruling, reveling in the fact that it could harm Trump’s ability to succeed in 2024.

Outrageous claims were made, such as the decision held “Trump accountable for trying to overturn the 2020 election and provide[d] a political punishment for his anti-democratic behavior,” by CNN.

When their Golden Goose that was meant to ruin Trump blows up in their face, why wouldn’t they be peeved?

