Watch: CNN Host Forced to Call Out Kamala Harris Live on Air, Fact-Checks Her in Front of Chaotic Panel

A CNN host on Tuesday actually correctly fact-checked a false claim made by Vice President Kamala Harris during last week’s presidential debate with Republican nominee former President Donald Trump.

During the debate, Harris had said, “And be clear on that point. Donald Trump the candidate has said in this election there will be a bloodbath, if this — and the outcome of this election is not to his liking.”

What really happened was that Trump had pledged during a speech in Michigan in April that he would place a 100 percent tariff on Chinese cars coming into the U.S. through Mexico. Otherwise he warned, the country would see a “bloodbath” for the American auto industry.

The media is lying about Donald Trump with this narrative about a “bloodbath” if he loses the election. He was very clearly talking about the car manufacturing industry—before and after he used the word. You have to be extremely disingenuous to take what he’s saying out of… pic.twitter.com/qhctYGpi7K — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 17, 2024

During a CNN panel discussion Tuesday night, senior political commentator Scott Jennings noted how Harris and media personalities continued to assert Trump was calling for a literal bloodbath if he did not win.

“The bloodbath thing is stated every single day,” Jennings said.

CNN’s @abbydphillip kind of of debunks the Bloodbath Hoax: pic.twitter.com/Koimhr0YYx — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) September 17, 2024

CNN host Abby Philipp confirmed that Jennings was right, when other panelists tried to assert that Trump had promised a bloodbath.

“Use of the word ‘bloodbath’ when he was talking about vehicle manufacturing jobs in the United States, Vice President Harris improperly and unfairly mischaracterized that as him saying there would be a bloodbath if he were elected,” she said.

For some reason, she also wanted to make clear Harris was not predicting a bloodbath if her side lost.

“However, she did not say that if Trump were elected, there would be a bloodbath,” Phillip explained.

Jennings also called out Harris’s allegation that Trump would be a dictator if elected.

“It is well known that he admires dictators, wants to be a dictator on day one according to himself,” Harris asserted during the debate.

Jennings argued, “The underpinning of her campaign, I mean, she repeats it herself, ‘Trump will be a dictator on day one.’ I mean, this country fights dictators. That‘s what our history — we fight dictators.”

Kudos to Jennings and Phillip for making an effort — unlike the rest of their liberal colleagues — to set the record straight.

Trump has been forced to spend much of his time refuting such misinformation.

Last fall, all the ridiculous stories circulating about Trump wanting to be a dictator prompted Fox News host Sean Hannity to ask Trump directly during a town hall in December, “Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight, you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?”

“Except for Day 1,” Trump quipped in response.

“Meaning?” Hannity queried.

“I want to close the border, and I want to drill, drill, drill,” Trump said.

JUST IN: Donald Trump promises to never abuse his power except on “day 1” to close the border and drill for oil. “DRILL, DRILL, DRILL.” Hannity: “Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?” Trump:… pic.twitter.com/dPCrERkpbj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 6, 2023

Hannity noted that the Republican candidate was just really saying he would reinstitute the border policies and energy development policies he previously had in place as president.

When even CNN is fact-checking Harris, her candidacy is in trouble.

