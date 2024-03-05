CNN host Jake Tapper was ridiculed on social media after making a mortifying blunder while interviewing Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

On Monday, Tapper accused former President Donald Trump of participating in an “erection” while the liberal commentator was discussing the U.S. Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to allow the GOP front-runner to remain on Colorado’s ballot.

In so doing, the nation’s highest court overturned a prior ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court disqualifying Trump on the basis that he had engaged in an “insurrection” when he challenged the results of the 2020 election.

“I was very happy with the Supreme Court ruling,” Haley told Tapper. “Look, I’m trying to defeat Donald Trump fair and square. I don’t need them taking him off the ballot to do it.”

That’s when Tapper committed the mother of all gaffes while haplessly trying to defend the Colorado ruling that was reversed.

“Right, the Colorado Supreme Court, of course, wasn’t saying — however partisan people might have thought that decision was — their official explanation was not that they didn’t like Donald Trump,” the CNN host said.

“They said he participated in an erection and I have to — an insurrection. Sorry, an insurrection. And I have to say, I got up at five this morning to do Kasie Hunt’s show and I’m exhausted.”

Tapper was barraged with pointed jabs on X.

Something Jake Tapper is apparently unable to do… — queen ann (@kimamfb) March 5, 2024

They’re all so perverted they can’t help it. — PractiKel 😇 (@escapefromNYnow) March 5, 2024

They’ve had a hard on for Trump since he stepped into the arena. — Melonie (@KastmanMelonie) March 5, 2024

Some commenters invoked former CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin, who exposed himself while masturbating on a Zoom call with colleagues in 2020.

Jeffrey Toobin: “Did someone say ‘erection’?” — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) March 5, 2024

Tapper joins a growing list of anti-Trump liberals who have committed the same lecherous flub, including CNN host John Berman and three well-known Democrats: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Adam Schiff.

Adam Schiff: He incited the erection

Jake Tapper: He participated in an erection.

Chuck Schumer: Donald John Trump incited the erection.

Jayapal: Let’s talk about the fact that President Trump incited an erection.

CNN host: Impeached for inciting the erection. It’s time for… pic.twitter.com/NlFF1w2L1r — .*Funkytown™*. (@01Funkytown) March 5, 2024

It is odd that so many Trump haters keep making the same raunchy Freudian slip.

What’s even odder is the hypocrisy of left-wing propagandists shrieking that questioning a sketchy presidential election is “insurrectionist” when Democrats did this nonstop after Trump’s 2016 win.

Stolen emails, stolen drone, stolen election …..welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump https://t.co/NI7vqPV6cu — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) December 18, 2016

What a joke.

