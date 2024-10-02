Watch: CNN Hosts Tear Tim Walz to Pieces After Embarrassing Debate Performance, Forced to Admit Vance Dominated

In an odd way, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota emerged from Tuesday’s vice-presidential debate looking better than ever.

After all, Walz proved that he cannot regurgitate lies as skillfully as many other establishment politicians, including his party’s presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.

For that reason, the professional liars at CNN had to concede that Walz got his clock cleaned by Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, former President Donald Trump’s running mate for the forthcoming presidential election.

In a panel discussion following the debate, CNN’s Abby Phillip, Dana Bash and Jake Tapper agreed that Walz looked outclassed.

They did, however, disagree on the reasons why.

“I think there was a clear lack of preparation and execution here on Walz’s part,” Phillip said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Bash then interrupted and suggested precisely the opposite.

“I think he had too much preparation,” Bash said.

“Maybe. Yeah,” Phillip replied.

“He had so many lines that he was clearly trying to say that he didn’t listen and say — when, when J.D. Vance said one of the many, many things he really hit Kamala Harris on, not Tim Walz but Kamala Harris, he didn’t respond because he clearly had things in his mind,” Bash added.

In late August, Bash interviewed Harris and Walz together. Judging by what the CNN correspondent said next, that experience stayed with her.

“I think the lack of interviews that he has done with national media, with local media, it showed. He needed more reps,” Bash said.

All three CNN panelists agree that Tim Walz got CRUSHED by JD Vance: pic.twitter.com/jic7NLQARE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 2, 2024

Meanwhile, a separate clip shared to X showed a longer version of Tapper’s reply.

“Yeah, no, I agree. I mean, J.D. Vance is much more experienced at this, at public speaking, at defending himself, at pivoting,” Tapper said.

JUST IN: CNN admits Tim Walz bombed the debate, says JD Vance was the “much more experienced” debater. pic.twitter.com/P5EMY7p8lo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 2, 2024

Those reactions from establishment propagandists at CNN raised three important questions.

First, in light of the Phillip-Bash exchange, did Harris campaign operatives signal genuine preparation-related problems in advance when they admitted that Walz felt extreme nervousness in the days preceding the debate?

Second, in light of Bash’s comment about Walz needing “more reps,” will voters take notice of the fact that the Harris campaign has spent months shielding both of its candidates from unscripted public events and then properly treat that fact as disqualifying?

Finally, what do we make of Tapper’s comment that Vance has more relevant experience? The Ohio senator is 20 years younger than Walz. Does the establishment media want viewers to believe that the 60-year-old Minnesota governor simply needs more seasoning? If so, that will rank among the all-time post-debate spins.

In sum, Vance delivered a performance so strong — and Walz so weak — that CNN devised multiple excuses for it.

