Watch: CNN Panel Seethes as Scott Jennings Unveils His 'Most Unhinged Democrats' Bracket

Every year, as winter turns to spring, the NCAA conducts its national championship tournament for men’s Division I basketball. The event, which features four play-in games followed by 64 teams seeded 1-16 across four different regions, has earned the nickname “March Madness” thanks in large part to its long history of thrilling finishes and wild upsets. Each #1 seed represents the best and most accomplished team in the region as determined by a tournament selection committee.

Leave it to Scott Jennings, CNN’s resident conservative, to turn March Madness into a hilarious political commentary.

In a panel discussion on Monday night’s episode of “CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip,” Jennings unveiled his four #1 seeds in what he jokingly described as a woke tournament to identify the “most unhinged Democrat.”

“What we need, with apologies to Joe Lunardi: a woke-etology bracket to assess the most unhinged Democrats trying to take over the Democratic Party right now,” Jennings said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

For many years, Joe Lunardi of ESPN has spent the weeks and months leading up to March Madness publishing a feature called “Bracketology” in which he attempts to predict tournament entrants and their respective seeding.

“I’ve got my #1 seeds,” Jennings continued. “We’ve got Jasmine Crockett, we’ve got AOC, [and] we’ve got Ilhan Omar.”

No surprises there, right? Jennings identified Democrat Reps. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota as his three clear favorites to win the “Most Unhinged Democrat” tournament.

But the selection committee agonizes over every choice, and so did Jennings.

“Now the fourth one I’m undecided about,” he continued. “I’m tempted to give it to Chris Murphy because he’s just really picked up his game in the last two to three weeks.”

Indeed, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut would make a formidable #1 seed.

Jennings then explained the rationale behind his entire woke tournament. In short, recent polling, which has shown Democrats at record-low 29 percent approval, demands it.

“I really think we need a bracket to see which of these crazy Dems is gonna ultimately take control of this party and bring its approval ratings from 29 to even lower depths,” Jennings added with a smile.

Meanwhile, panelist Ana Navarro, a co-host on ABC’s “The View,” sat looking unamused with her face resting on her palm, her seething contempt obvious.

.@ScottJenningsKY proposes a “Wokeatology” bracket to determine the most unhinged Democrat, with Jasmine Crockett, AOC, and Ilhan Omar already in as number one seeds. pic.twitter.com/WNie59bYm8 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 18, 2025

Of course, Jennings’ good nature made it impossible even for CNN’s liberal panelists to react with outrage.

Later on Monday, the conservative commentator brought his “woke-etology” idea to his followers on X.

“Who are your #1 seeds in my Unhinged Democrat Wokeotology Tourny?” he asked.

Who are your #1 seeds in my Unhinged Democrat Wokeotology Tourny? https://t.co/sMFgiDhC0d — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 18, 2025

As one would expect, that question produced many different nominees in the comments section.

Many X users seemed to agree with Jennings that Crockett, Congress’ most unapologetic racist, amounts to a slam-dunk #1 seed.

Jasmine Crockett is going to have to be my first pick. I think she believes some of the things she says. But there may be fireworks soon because I think she’s pretty jealous that AOC is getting the front point for taking over the party. That would be a very nasty fight there. — Kimberly Brenton (@Gdblssamrca) March 18, 2025

For the Democratic Party’s voice, I’d pick Congresswoman Crockett, her skillful English lighting up network TV, eclipsed only by Maxine Waters. — H60DRVR (@DrvrH60) March 18, 2025

Jasmine is gonna be tough to beat. You can tell she’s been putting in the reps in the off season. — RichDK (@Rich_DK2) March 18, 2025

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, more commonly known as “Pocahontas,” also received her share of support.

Pocahontas is my dark horse — [Object object] (@StevenJBurns) March 18, 2025

Most unhinged…. hmmmm. That’s a tough one. There are so many to choose from. Elizabeth Warren has been losing it lately, so I’ll go with her. — JtheRanger_wtf (@Jtheranger_wtf) March 18, 2025

For the record, the Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Duke Blue Devils, and Houston Cougars represent March Madness’ actual #1 seeds. The selection committee identified Auburn as the #1 overall seed for the entire tournament.

In Jennings’ hilarious woke tournament, therefore, it appears that Crockett would play the role of the Tigers.

Of course, the #1 seeds do not always win the tournament. Upsets do occur.

Consumed by their unhinged loathing of President Donald Trump, however, Democrats seem determined to turn over control of their party to someone who embodies that loathing in its fullest and most seething essence.

In that case, all of Jennings’ #1 seeds would prove difficult to beat.

